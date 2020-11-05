Pa. National Guard troops recognized for Gracedale Nursing Home mission

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAZARETH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    NAZARETH, Pa. – Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard were recognized May 11, 2020, for their work at Gracedale Nursing Home in Northampton County.
    “It has been an honor to spend this time with you,” said Teresa Bauer, resident nurse and staff development instructor at Gracedale Nursing home. “I appreciate from the bottom of my heart for all of your hard-work.”
    The troops were supporting a request through the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide staffing support to the nursing home, which has about 600 residents. A mixture of medical professionals and general support troops made up the force at Gracedale.
    Among those individuals recognized for their work were Airman 1st Class Keegan Gordner, aerospace medical service with the 193rd Special Operations Wing, and a Pine Grove, Pa., native; Airman 1st Class Kelly Teufel, aerospace medical service with the 193rd SOW, and a Royersford, Pa., native; Spc. Andy Arnal, motor transport operator for the 337th Engineer Battalion, and a Moscow, Pa. native; and, Sgt. Ashley Peralta, combat medic with the 213th Regional Support Group, and an Allentown, Pa., native.

    These individuals were presented coins from the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the 193rd Regional Support Group; the Airmen were presented coins from the 55th MEB Commander, Col. John Pippy, and the Soldiers were presented coins from the 193rd RSG Commander, Col. Kristian Post.

    Two Soldiers were honored for their ability to quickly respond to a situation. Pvt. Randy Duong, a combat medic with the 108th Medical Company, 213th RSG, was alerted to a patient that was having a seizure during his shift. Assessing the situation, Duong and his noncommissioned officer, Sgt. Joshua David, a combat medic with the 337th Eng. Bn., were able to assist the patient and Gracedale administration to escort the patient to a hospital. For their quick thinking and skill, they were coined by Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command sergeant major of the 55th MEB.

    Bauer was also presented a certificate of achievement from Command Sgt. Maj. Brian McDermott, command sergeant major of the 337th Eng. Bn., for her work with the transition and cohesion of the Pa. Guard and the staff at Gracedale Nursing Home.

    The troops were commended by the Gracedale Nursing home, and their commanders and senior officer, for their hard-work and dedication to duty.

    “From myself, and the rest of the staff at Gracedale, thank you so much for everything,” said Bauer.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.12.2020 17:04
    Story ID: 369834
    Location: NAZARETH, PA, US 
