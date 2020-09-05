Care packages to support Michigan veterans

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and partners teamed together to give out care packages to 81 veterans and National Guard and Reserve members from across mid-Michigan on May 9, 2020. The care packages included gift cards, hand-sewn masks, hygiene kits, snacks, and hand-written notes of support from students across the country.



“This was one small way that we could thank our veterans and brighten their day. Everyone was so appreciative and enjoyed the opportunity to talk to others, from a safe distance, of course,” said Karen McCloskey, Health Strategy Analyst, MVAA.



The idea for the first-time event came from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s team for the National Governors’ Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans and their Families (SMVF). The state team is chaired by Zaneta Adams, Director of the MVAA, the state’s coordinating agency for Michigan’s 600,000 veterans and their families.



MVAA and the Walking with Warriors Veteran Navigator Program plan to hold similar events in Detroit and other areas of the state in the coming months.



Veterans and family members with questions about MVAA programs or the benefits and services they may have earned for their service can call our 24/7/365 hotline at 1-800-MICH-VET.



If you are a veteran having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support, and crisis intervention 24/7/365. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text to 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net.



MVAA’s partners in the care packages event include Support Our Troops, Lansing Community College, Lansing Area Veterans Coalition-Region 7 VCAT, Walking with Warriors Veteran Navigator Program, Hidden Heroes-Dole Fellowship Program, Warriors and Caregivers United, Daughters of the Revolution-Stoney Creek Chapter and Wounded Warrior Project.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2020 Date Posted: 05.12.2020 14:43 Story ID: 369815 Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Care packages to support Michigan veterans, by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.