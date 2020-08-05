25th Sustainment Brigade conducts disinfection training to combat COVID-19

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii



Soldiers quietly don their chemical resistance gear outside of a barracks building belonging to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade in preparation for a mock COVID-19 disinfection of a barracks room on May 8, 2020.

Chemical Biological Nuclear and Radiation (CBRN) Soldiers from the 25th DSB are tasked with protecting the brigade soldiers from chemical threats and have used the current pandemic to prepare for any possible CBRN threats. The disinfection training was used to help remind soldiers on what to do should a soldier test positive for COVID-19.

“The intent of the Clean Team is to reduce the amount of contamination to the smallest level possible,” said 1st Lt. Josten Buen, the CBRN Officer in Charge for 25th DSB. “We’re not looking for a complete erasure of the virus in its entirety, just reducing it as much as possible.”

Buen hopes that this training will prepare his soldiers for any future outbreaks and further decontamination purposes.

“Of course, this is not an ideal scenario,” Buen continues. “However, our soldiers in our two battalions are getting a lot of experience that I think is important to have that they can share and definitely use after this coronavirus pandemic bubbles down. They can still use this information in future operations.”

Pvt. Christopher Roach, a member of the Brigade CBRN clean team, already uses this information in daily life when he isn’t working.

“When I, personally, go back home I take what I learned here and bring it back,” Roach said. “So, when it comes to cleaning I look at perspectives differently and what I can do to do better and if I’m doing it correctly.”

“Cleaning is a very vague thing,” Roach continued. “You think you know all about it until they show you tips and tricks on things that you can do or improve.”

“I think it’s good knowledge,” said Staff Sgt. Shakeya Washington, the Brigade CBRN Noncommissioned Officer in Charge. “A lot of the units don’t really put out this kind of training so it’s very good hands on.”

This will not be the only training session for COVID-19 disinfection and the brigade plans to hold more while the coronavirus is still active.

