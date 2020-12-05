Philly Firefighter Brothers Blaze A Trail Through Recruit Training

For the Murphy brothers, a strong desire for a life of service and action has led them from battling forest fires across the United States to service in the U.S. Marine Corps.



Kyle and Dustin Murphy grew up in Philadelphia, Pa., with their older brother Kevin. Kyle and Dustin were still young when Kevin joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Kevin would serve as a motor transport operator and deployed twice to Afghanistan.



Growing up, the brothers attended a religious school with non-mainstream views regarding military service. Kevin said school staff and students were against him joining the military. When he did join, Kevin believes the school took the decision out on Kyle and Dustin.



“After I left and joined the Marines my brothers had it pretty bad at school,” said Kevin. “The school wasn't happy with me and that made them not happy with my brothers.”



Kyle and Dustin buckled under the strict nature of the school. The brothers' grades suffered and they found themselves getting into trouble. They decided to quit the school and looked to a trade school for something to match their personality. Eventually they got an opportunity to train to become firefighters.



The high-octane lifestyle of being a firefighter suited the brothers, who were against a desk job lifestyle and wanted to help others in need.



“We have battled fires over 100,000 acres,” said Dustin. “You could see an entire forest on fire. We would work in terrible conditions, it was hot, hard to breath and long hours, but just knowing this was helping people was enough for us.”



While serving as deployable fire fighters, the brothers began to explore other ways to serve, including enlisting in the military.



“Going out to a fire wasn't always great but I loved it,” said Kyle. “Just knowing in some way I was helping, making the world a better place made me want to do it everyday.”



Kyle and Dustin's friends asked them to enlist in the Army. A few weeks after enlisting, Dustin began to doubt his decision. While leaving to fight a fire he saw a Marine recruiter, instantly thought of his brother Kevin and ran up to the Marine and asked for his business card.



“I really wanted to join the military but my heart was not in it and it didn't feel right joining the Army,” said Dustin. “We both knew that we wanted to be Marines like Kevin. We don't like sitting around doing nothing so we joined as soon as we could.”



Kyle and Dustin enlisted in the Marine Corps and shipped out to boot camp on the buddy program Jan. 13, 2020.



“I got to become a Marine with my brother,” said Kyle. “Earning my Eagle, Globe, and Anchor with him right next to me, I don't think anything can compare to that.



After Kyle and Dustin finished recruit training, they went to their follow on schools. Kyle departed for Marine Combat Training and will later attend artillery school. Dustin, who enlisted as an infantryman, is currently awaiting training at the Infantry Training Battalion.



Kevin, who could not go to Kyle and Dustin’s Recruit Training graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, speaks highly of his brother’s success and drive.



“I am so proud of both of them,” said Kevin. “Even though I couldn't make it to their graduation I almost cried thinking about them and how awesome they have done. I just can't wait to see all the great stuff they’re going to do.”

