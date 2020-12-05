309th Electronics Maintenance Group mission ready, delivers critical parts to the warfighter

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Greg Olsen, 309th Electronics Maintenance Group, welds a part from a B-809 ground...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Greg Olsen, 309th Electronics Maintenance Group, welds a part from a B-809 ground power unit April 29, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 309th EMXG in the Ogden Air Logistics Complex provides repair and overhaul for exchangeable assets for a multitude of systems on a wide assortment of Air Force weapons systems including fighter aircraft, intercontinental ballistic missiles, powered aerospace ground equipment, tactical shelters, as well as refurbishment of radomes worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

The 309th Electronics Maintenance Group out of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base is still mission-ready even with COVID-19 protections in place.



The 309th EMXG is the electronics center for the Ogden ALC and provides repair and overhaul for exchangeable assets for a multitude of systems on a wide assortment of Air Force weapons systems including fighter aircraft, intercontinental ballistic missiles, powered aerospace ground equipment, tactical shelters, as well as refurbishment of radomes worldwide.



The group employs more than 700 personnel distributed across four squadrons and three support sections. The group also has a geographically separated unit at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, which provides depot-level support to the Pacific theater.



Ronald Carver, 309th EMXG deputy director, said nearly 15% of the group’s employees are teleworking during the pandemic.



“Teleworking is a new concept for us and has required some change in how we manage our workloads and communication as a team,” said Carver. “Largely they perform support and planning functions, such as managing training, facilities and resources.”



The employees remotely manage the workload coming and schedule when and what shops will take on new work as well.



Carver said one of the lessons they’ve learned is building the group’s information technology infrastructure. He said the group is in the process of procuring additional portable computers to allow for more flexibility.



Much of the 309th EMXG’s workload involves repair and overhaul of electrical systems that cannot be done from home. Carver said personal work areas have been adjusted to maximize social distancing in the electrical shops.



A second shift was also added in the generator squadron where the work areas do not allow for social distancing. In addition, workers have been issued cloth face coverings to give them additional protection when it’s needed.



“We have been very fortunate that none of our team members have been directly affected by the virus and we are making sure that all our valued team members stay healthy,” said Carver.



He said he’s proud of the workforce’s flexibility and with the way the mission continues to be executed delivering critical parts to the warfighter.



“The support to the warfighter hasn’t faltered thanks to the dedication of the people of EMXG,” Carver said. “We had people work overtime or in other shops in order to make sure critical assets are delivered.”



Despite the stress of the pandemic, Carver said the employees for the most part have been doing well.



“They are just eager to have all the team back together and to get more work brought in,” he said.