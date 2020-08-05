COVID-19: Deep Cleaning, New Precautions for Gym Reopening May 11

Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Taylor, 9th Force Support Squadron fitness...... read more read more Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Taylor, 9th Force Support Squadron fitness technician, sanitizes equipment in the Harris Fitness Center at Beale Air Force Base, California, May 6, 2020. The Harris Fitness Center personnel conducted a deep cleaning of the facility in preparation for the reopening on May 11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez) see less | View Image Page

As Recce Town facilities are reopening, preventative measures are taking place to ensure the safety and health of the base community from COVID-19.



Airmen from the 9th Force Support Squadron (FSS) conducted a deep cleaning of the Harris Fitness Center facility before the scheduled reopening on May 11.



“We want to provide a safe workout environment for everyone,” said Senior Airman Nansi Cossio, 9th FSS fitness technician. “Maintaining a clean facility will help mitigate the chances of a person contracting the virus.”



The fitness center personnel disinfected every piece of equipment found in the facility while following Centers of Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, and using standard Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved disinfectants. They sanitized the entire facility including dumbbells and weight machines.



“We cleaned everything in the facility from top to bottom using gloves and masks,” Cossio said. “We used a solution of bleach and water as well as other cleaning products to disinfect equipment.”



There will be new fitness center operating hours and mandatory precautionary measures designed to protect patrons upon reopening.



“The new fitness center operating hours will be 0800 to 1800 Monday through Friday, and 0800 to 1600 on the weekends,” Cossio said. “People using the fitness center will need to wear a mask, maintain six-feet distancing, and wipe down equipment that they’ve used.”



The Harris Fitness Center provides the Recce Town community with a wide variety of fitness equipment to keep them active and healthy.



“Being physically active is an important aspect of health and helps with meeting the Air Force standards so that we can be ready at all times,” Cossio said.