    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Stillwell Lake Recreation Area

    Fort McCoy's Stillwell Lake Recreation Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Stillwell Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown April 29, 2020, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Stillwell Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown April 29, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Stillwell Lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post.

    The lake is stocked annually with rainbow trout and also has a variety of freshwater species for anglers.

    The area also includes a handicapped-accessible pier.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

