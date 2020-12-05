Corps Modifies Woodcock Lake Park Operations for 2020 Recreation Season

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is informing the public that select facilities at Woodcock Lake Park in Saegertown, Pennsylvania will open for the 2020 summer recreation season Memorial Day weekend.



Select facilities at Woodcock Lake Park, formerly Colonel Crawford Park, will open for the 2020 recreation season while the district evaluates other facilities for potential reopening:





Open for Public Use:

- Boat Launches

- Outflow Day Use Area

- Walking Trails

- Parking



Evaluating for Potential Reopening:

- Picnic Shelters

- Swim Beach

- Overlook Day Use Area



Closed for 2020 Recreation Season:

- Campgrounds





Campgrounds will remain closed for the 2020 recreation season. All other closures are subject to change.



“Throughout the recreation season, the district will continue to evaluate the safety and use of every recreation amenity in each park we manage,” said Col. Andrew Short, commander, Pittsburgh District. “If we see that a reopening creates a risk to the safety of our staff or the public, we might temporarily close that service, but if we see that we can responsibly reopen a service, we will evaluate the opportunity to do so.”



To reserve a picnic shelter, contact 877-444-6777 or visit recreation.gov. For information regarding Woodcock Creek Lake, contact 814-763-4422.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Follow the Pittsburgh District: Twitter, Facebook and Flickr.



For more information about the district, visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil. For media queries, contact CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



Know.Take.Wear. Know the waterways. Take a safety course. Wear your life jacket.

