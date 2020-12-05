Training Support Center Names Civilians of the Quarter

Great Lakes, Ill. May 11, 2020) — Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes announced the names of the civilians of the quarter May 11.



Receiving the honors were Civilian of the Quarter Rebecca Ludowise and Junior Civilian of the Quarter Juan Concepcion.



The awardees were recognized for outstanding performance job knowledge and professional experience, quality of service and the contributions made to the command’s mission and working environment.



“Ms. Ludowise's and Mr. Concepcion's daily dedication to achieving the command's mission is what we have come to expect from the TSC civilians,” said Mike Bilak, executive director of TSC. “Their recognition as Senior and Junior Civilian of the Quarter is well deserved and serves as a reminder of the work and achievements of the dedicated team of military and civilians at TSC.”



As Command Pay and Personnel Administrator Supervisor for TSC, Ludowise led her division, ensuring that all new Sailors were classed-up on time, rosters were generated for distribution, and each indoctrination class was completed.



Her efforts and attention to detail resulted in the smooth execution of the daily routine for her students. Additionally, Ludowise scheduled medical and dental appointments for more than 100 students monthly, which reduced appointment failures and increased student readiness to more than 98 percent.



As Information Technology Specialist for TSC, Concepcion was the command’s only Cyber Security Workforce team member during the quarter, he managed the Navy Marine Corps Intranet and Training Network, System Authorization Access Request Program for the command, and six Naval Education and Training Command Learning Sites.



His efforts minimized disruptions to the command mission. Concepcion also tracked inventory and supplies totaling over $80,000 for the department, ensuring all items were properly accounted for, resulting in the Information Technology Department operating effectively.



Additionally, he completed his certification as a Network Security Specialist, becoming Computing Technology Industry Association Security Plus certified.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2020 Date Posted: 05.12.2020 09:14 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US