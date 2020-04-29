Airman raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, one Airmen found a way to give back to the community in a very creative way.



Staff. Sgt Brett Skoczek, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, saw a way he could raise funds to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund by selling his photos.



“I started about a month ago and just last night I published my website and sold my first print this morning,” said Brett.



Brett’s interest in photography started when he was in high school. Since joining the Air Force, Brett has traveled to many places and his photography shows just that.



“What motivates me to take photos, is to inspire others to travel. Being in the Air Force, I have this desire to travel a lot and the best thing I can afford to others is to take photographs of the places I’ve been to inspire them to travel,” said Brett.



Brett is doing what he can to make the best out of this hard time in the world, by selling prints to benefit the World Health Organization’s response to COVID-19.



“Combining the efforts of fulfilling my desire to sell prints, inspiring people to travel and help out with the COVID-19 crisis is my best thing possible right now,” said Brett.



As of this week, Brett’s efforts have raised more than 1,300 US dollars for the COVID-19 response.

