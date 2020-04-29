Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts

    Airman raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandria Brun | U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt Brett Skoczek, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.29.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, one Airmen found a way to give back to the community in a very creative way.

    Staff. Sgt Brett Skoczek, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, saw a way he could raise funds to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund by selling his photos.

    “I started about a month ago and just last night I published my website and sold my first print this morning,” said Brett.

    Brett’s interest in photography started when he was in high school. Since joining the Air Force, Brett has traveled to many places and his photography shows just that.

    “What motivates me to take photos, is to inspire others to travel. Being in the Air Force, I have this desire to travel a lot and the best thing I can afford to others is to take photographs of the places I’ve been to inspire them to travel,” said Brett.

    Brett is doing what he can to make the best out of this hard time in the world, by selling prints to benefit the World Health Organization’s response to COVID-19.

    “Combining the efforts of fulfilling my desire to sell prints, inspiring people to travel and help out with the COVID-19 crisis is my best thing possible right now,” said Brett.

    As of this week, Brett’s efforts have raised more than 1,300 US dollars for the COVID-19 response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 05.12.2020 05:26
    Story ID: 369768
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts, by SrA Daniella Pena-Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Photography
    Deployed
    Pandemic
    Relief Effort
    Airman
    COVID-19
    covid19c

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT