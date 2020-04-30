NSF Security Forces:Ensures Mission Readiness

U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Security Forces work to protect the island and its personnel from all threats. The security forces Master-at-Arms (MAs) patrol the island by boat, vehicle, and foot. They stand watches and have posts, guarding the sensitive locations needed to execute Diego Garcia’s mission.

MAs have a vital role of keeping Sailors, Airmen, British Military, and civilians in compliance of all rules and regulations set by Capt. Blake Tornga, NSF Diego Garcia’s Commanding Officer and his counterpart, the British military representative. To ensure these rules are followed, MA’s work 24/7.

The newest threat the island is facing is COVID – 19. If the virus happens to come to the island, it would make it difficult to stay mission ready.

“First and foremost, by following these guidelines, Master-at-Arms (MAs) set the example for the command, and we’re responsible for enforcing all rules and regulations for the Commanding Officer,” said Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer Jamie Makowka, the security forces leading Chief Petty Officer. “Second, we are on watch every day, so we see a lot of what goes on at the installation. When we notice Sailors, Airmen, or civilians not following the guidelines, it is our responsibility to correct them.”

So far, all issues regarding guidelines have been easily corrected verbally, said Makowka.

“Our main concerns are large gatherings and forms of transportation,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christian Blair, a Sailor assigned to Security Forces. “Thankfully we’ve seen individuals using either a mask or maintaining proper social distance from others while out in public. The few gatherings we have been called to, we find the highest ranking person and remind them of the rules and ask that they maintain compliance. Other than that, the base has done an excellent job at getting information out regarding proper safety measures. This in turn keeps the island as a whole safer, thus making our job at security easier.”

When security does find people not following regulations, they can either remind the personnel of the regulations or call the British Royal Police. The ROPOs have the authority to issue citations of fixed penalty notices. Their two key points are as follows; maintain social distancing of two meters (six feet) and ensure groups do not exceed nine persons.

“We have Sailors who are going above and beyond to enforce these guidelines to the extent of pulling vehicles over if the driver or riders are witnessed within six feet of each other and not wearing masks,” said Makowka.

“I think the command is doing a great job in enforcing these rules and guidelines early on,” said Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Ashlee Sappington, a Sailor assigned to Security Forces. “If the virus does happen to make its way on to the island, we already have steps in place to prevent it from spreading. I would like to put out to the public of Diego Garcia that if a security member approaches you and reminds you of the guidelines, please simply comply to what we are asking the first time around so we can manage, with our best efforts, to keep Diego Garcia COVID – 19 free!”

Sailors, like Ashlee Sappington and Christian Blair, work hard to make the guidelines effective.

Blair said he is proud of the NSF Security Forces and how they’ve been able to adjust to these changes. The virus was a surprise to everyone, but they’ve been able to quickly overcome and adapt. Blair said Diego Garcia is lucky to be away from the majority of the outbreak, yet that doesn’t take away the responsibility to be ready.

