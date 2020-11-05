Face coverings requirement aboard Camp Pendleton

Photo By Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde | U.S. Marine Cpl. Mae Preciado, right, a check in clerk with the Volunteer Income Tax...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde | U.S. Marine Cpl. Mae Preciado, right, a check in clerk with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center, assists Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Barkley, a motor transportation operator with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, at the VITA Tax Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the VITA Tax Center has implemented condensed business hours as well as a drop off method to minimize contact with customers. Preciado is a native of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Barkley is a native of Jefferson, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa I. Ugalde) see less | View Image Page

Wearing face coverings has been a requirement for entering facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton since the beginning of April. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper passed guidance that, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD properties, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings.



To ensure the safety of the residents of San Diego County and Camp Pendleton personnel, face coverings are required to be worn in public spaces when 6-foot social distancing is not possible. Camp Pendleton personnel must follow San Diego County’s latest face covering policies when leaving the installation for essential needs.



“The requirement to wear face coverings is informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as clinical expertise in droplet transmission of infectious diseases like COVID-19. You also still need to stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, and use other public health measures, such as frequent handwashing, sanitizing protocols, and staying home when sick,” as stated by San Diego County on SanDiegoCounty.gov



Face coverings will be required in public until further notice and do not have to be medical grade. Marines and Sailors living on base, as well as residents of San Diego County, can still use homemade face coverings while in these public areas. All base residents and San Diegans can also use bandannas, scarves, and neck gaiters to protect themselves and others during COVID-19.



Face coverings should be:

• Conservative in appearance, not offensive

• Fit snugly but comfortably

• Must be from nose to chin, no full face coverings

• Be secured with ties or ear loops

• Preferably multiple layers of fabric if material is cloth

• Allow for breathing without restriction



Face coverings are required to be worn in the following places:

• Waiting in line to go inside a store.

• Shopping in a store.

• Picking up food at a restaurant.

• Waiting for or riding on public transportation.

• Riding in a taxi or other ride service vehicle.

• Seeking health care.

• Going into facilities allowed to stay open.

• Working an essential job that interacts with the public.



Face coverings are not required in the following situations:

• At home.

• In the car alone or with members of your household.

• For children under two-years-old, because of the risk of suffocation.

• Swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running by yourself or with household members.

• You should have a face cover ready and wear it if you come within six feet of other people.



Not following the latest face-covering requirements can result in citations and not being permitted to enter businesses. Camp Pendleton personnel and residents of San Diego County must follow these latest health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Patrons will be denied access to Camp Pendleton facilities if face coverings and social distancing guidance’s are not followed. Utilizing proper face-covering procedures ensures the safety of all residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.



For more information regarding the use of face coverings, please visit: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Unit-Home/COVID-19/