JBLM Spouses' Club raises $15k overnight, donates $42k to local community

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash., – The Lewis Community Spouses' Club stands in a group photo Aug. 18, 2019. The club is an all volunteer organization, comprised of spouses of military service members both active duty and retired.

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash., – The tenacity of the Lewis Community Spouses’ Club was put to the test in early March when Washington State governor Jay Inslee announced restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people. Facing the possibility of having to cancel their Annual Charity Event (ACE) night, this all volunteer organization, comprised of spouses of military service members both active duty and retired, rallied and then took this important fundraising event online.

Three weeks later, the ACE online auction commenced. By only word of mouth, the LCSC managed to raise over $15,000 in just over 24 hours, and all for a great cause—the Spouses’ Club Community Grants Program.

“To be able to fulfill our organization’s mission of developing and fostering a spirit of goodwill and community responsibility feels even more critical in these difficult times,” said Amy Rowland, LCSC Community Grants Coordinator. “We are thrilled to be able to support both the military and surrounding Puget Sound community. It feels good to give back and help our neighbors even when we can’t leave our homes.”

Historically, this event has raised thousands of dollars toward their Community Grants program that, in turn, gives out dozens of grants to organizations based on JBLM and in the surrounding community.

"Here at Amara's Emergency Sanctuary in Pierce County we are so thankful for the generous grant from the Lewis Community Spouses’ Club," said Maureen Sorensen, Chief Community Officer at Amara. "The support will immediately impact the safety and healing of over 100 local community children in 2020."

Between the money raised through the new online event and funds raised throughout the rest of the year, the Lewis Community Spouses’ Club was able to donate $2,000 to the Claire Marsh Scholarship as well as $40,000 in grants to over 30 local organizations, including the Emergency Food Network, Amara’s Pierce County Emergency Sanctuary, several Lakes High School athletic programs, Children’s Museum of Tacoma, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Puget Sound, the USO Northwest, Rods and Reels in Need, and Salish Sea Scouting.

To learn more about the Lewis Community Spouses club, visit them online at https://www.lewiscommunityspousesclub.org