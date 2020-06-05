Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBLM Spouses' Club raises $15k overnight, donates $42k to local community

    JBLM Spouses' Club raises $15k overnight, donates $42k to local community

    Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash., – The Lewis Community Spouses’ Club stands in a...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Story by Sgt. Casey Hustin 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash., – The tenacity of the Lewis Community Spouses’ Club was put to the test in early March when Washington State governor Jay Inslee announced restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people. Facing the possibility of having to cancel their Annual Charity Event (ACE) night, this all volunteer organization, comprised of spouses of military service members both active duty and retired, rallied and then took this important fundraising event online.
    Three weeks later, the ACE online auction commenced. By only word of mouth, the LCSC managed to raise over $15,000 in just over 24 hours, and all for a great cause—the Spouses’ Club Community Grants Program.
    “To be able to fulfill our organization’s mission of developing and fostering a spirit of goodwill and community responsibility feels even more critical in these difficult times,” said Amy Rowland, LCSC Community Grants Coordinator. “We are thrilled to be able to support both the military and surrounding Puget Sound community. It feels good to give back and help our neighbors even when we can’t leave our homes.”
    Historically, this event has raised thousands of dollars toward their Community Grants program that, in turn, gives out dozens of grants to organizations based on JBLM and in the surrounding community.
    "Here at Amara's Emergency Sanctuary in Pierce County we are so thankful for the generous grant from the Lewis Community Spouses’ Club," said Maureen Sorensen, Chief Community Officer at Amara. "The support will immediately impact the safety and healing of over 100 local community children in 2020."
    Between the money raised through the new online event and funds raised throughout the rest of the year, the Lewis Community Spouses’ Club was able to donate $2,000 to the Claire Marsh Scholarship as well as $40,000 in grants to over 30 local organizations, including the Emergency Food Network, Amara’s Pierce County Emergency Sanctuary, several Lakes High School athletic programs, Children’s Museum of Tacoma, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Puget Sound, the USO Northwest, Rods and Reels in Need, and Salish Sea Scouting.
    To learn more about the Lewis Community Spouses club, visit them online at https://www.lewiscommunityspousesclub.org

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Date Posted: 05.11.2020 18:33
    Story ID: 369759
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Spouses' Club raises $15k overnight, donates $42k to local community, by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #JBLM
    #US Army
    #COVID-19
    #InThisTogether
    #ArmySpouses
    #LCSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT