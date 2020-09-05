Beale Air Force Base, Calif. – Pilots take to the sky in T-38 Talons in part of Beale's contribution to the Air Force Salutes campaign as a sign of support to first responders and medical workers who risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a perfect opportunity to salute all of our first responders and medical professionals and anybody else that are on the front lines battling COVID-19,” said Col. Andy Clark, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander.
T-38 Talons are useful part of the mission at Beale Air Force Base, with the companion training program, it allows U-2 pilots to keep training and flight hours current.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2020 16:05
|Story ID:
|369743
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale Air Force Base pilots honor healthcare workers, by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT