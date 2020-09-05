Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Air Force Base pilots honor healthcare workers

    A formation of T-38 Talons flyover Beale Air Force Base, California, as they prepare

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Colville McFee 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Beale Air Force Base, Calif. – Pilots take to the sky in T-38 Talons in part of Beale's contribution to the Air Force Salutes campaign as a sign of support to first responders and medical workers who risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “It’s a perfect opportunity to salute all of our first responders and medical professionals and anybody else that are on the front lines battling COVID-19,” said Col. Andy Clark, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander.

    T-38 Talons are useful part of the mission at Beale Air Force Base, with the companion training program, it allows U-2 pilots to keep training and flight hours current.

