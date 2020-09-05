Beale Air Force Base pilots honor healthcare workers

Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | A formation of T-38 Talons flyover Beale Air Force Base, California, as they prepare...... read more read more Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | A formation of T-38 Talons flyover Beale Air Force Base, California, as they prepare to conduct a flyover to local medical facilities May 9, 2020. The flyover was Beale's contribution to the Air Force Salutes campaign as a sign of support to first responders and medical workers who risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez) see less | View Image Page

Beale Air Force Base, Calif. – Pilots take to the sky in T-38 Talons in part of Beale's contribution to the Air Force Salutes campaign as a sign of support to first responders and medical workers who risk their lives every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It’s a perfect opportunity to salute all of our first responders and medical professionals and anybody else that are on the front lines battling COVID-19,” said Col. Andy Clark, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander.



T-38 Talons are useful part of the mission at Beale Air Force Base, with the companion training program, it allows U-2 pilots to keep training and flight hours current.