Kentucky Air Guardsman provide medical support at nursing home in Northern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A small team of Kentucky Air Guard medical professionals are augmenting a civilian nursing home in Covington. The 5-person team, composed of four medics and a registered nurse, had been working at the Alternate Care Facility, located in Louisville, and volunteered to help at the Rosedale Green Nursing Home.



Due to the emergency staffing situation at the nursing home, the Air Guardsmen began working Sunday and are on-site providing a variety of basic daily care activities for residents, including feeding, hygiene, extra help in physical requirements and the registered nurse is able to help with medications and administering insulin. This military team is in place to allow the facility to develop civilian staffing solutions and are set to return to Louisville later on this week.



“We have been able to integrate with the medical staff seamlessly and we are willing to do anything to help,” said Major Amy Riley, officer in charge of the medical team providing support.

