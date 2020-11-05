104th Fighter Wing Airmen behind the scenes supporting the mission

Photo By Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson-Kirwin | While the 104th Fighter Wing continues to support the COVID-19 response mission,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson-Kirwin | While the 104th Fighter Wing continues to support the COVID-19 response mission, Airmen behind-the-scenes are working hard to take care of their peers and ensure the mission continues to run smoothly. Airman Jack Proulx is a financial management technician in the comptroller flight at the 104th Fighter Wing. He works part-time in the comptroller office while going to school full-time. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin) see less | View Image Page

While the 104th Fighter Wing continues to support the COVID-19 response mission, Airmen behind-the-scenes are working hard to take care of their peers and ensure the mission continues to run smoothly.



Airman Jack Proulx is a financial management technician in the comptroller flight at the 104th Fighter Wing. He works part-time in the comptroller office while going to school full-time.



“I picked the 104th Fighter Wing because it is close to where I live, and I could pursue my degree while I serve,” said Proulx.



Proulx is a student at Worcester State University where he is studying business administration with the end goal of attaining a Master’s degree in business administration one day. Since he is studying business at school, it made sense to do something related to that, he said.



“Initially, I joined to pay for school and eventually I liked what I was doing, which is why I made the decision to switch to technician instead of staying a traditional guardsman,” said Proulx.



Proulx and the rest of the comptroller flight are responsible for ensuring Airmen have their orders to be able to support the mission and that they receive the correct pay in a timely fashion.



“Supporting the COVID-19 response mission has resulted in a higher volume of orders to process for people on state active duty and federal orders,” said Proulx.



Airmen that are put on orders to support the mission need orders authorizing pay for their work, and each time their orders are extended, the comptroller flight needs to modify those orders, he said.



“In one day, he processed over 150 transactions to support COVID-19 orders,” said Master Sgt. Neisha Nixon, comptroller flight superintendent.



The comptroller flight and the rest of the 104th Fighter Wing will continue to support the COVID-19 response mission. For new Airmen like Proulx, that means continuing to learn his job while supporting a high operations tempo.



“He is dedicated, willing to learn and has put in the hard work,” said Nixon. “I can’t wait to see the finance professional he will become.”



Proulx and many other Airmen continue working behind the scenes, on the flight line, and on the front line to support their community.



“Knowing I can contribute during the COVID-19 response mission in a positive way and help people is pretty amazing,” said Proulx.