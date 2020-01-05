Current and former service members provide for vets

Photo By Spc. Derek Vasquez | U.S. Army Sgt. Vivian Cabanas, a Culinary Specialist with Charlie Company, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Derek Vasquez | U.S. Army Sgt. Vivian Cabanas, a Culinary Specialist with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, sanitizes the kitchen at the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus in Paramus, N.J., May 1, 2020. More than 120 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are assisting the Home’s staff in caring for the residents during the COVID-19 crisis. The Home, which is run by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has residents who have served in every war since World War II. The New Jersey National Guard currently has more than 700 Soldiers and Airmen activated to support state and local leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Derek Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

Any person that has served or is serving in the military will tell you the same thing: At its core, the military is a band of brothers and sisters-in-arms.

It’s that shared sense of camaraderie that not only binds those that serve today, but connects them to those that served before them.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, that bond is obvious among the more than 100 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen as they assist the staff and residents at the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus in Paramus, N.J.

That support can range from tasks such as taking residents vitals to cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas throughout the Home.

For Sgt. Vivian Cabanas’, a Culinary Specialist with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, that means ensuring that the residents get a meal three times a day.

“Our job here includes cleaning the kitchen and prepping meals to be sent out to all the kitchens in the Home,” said Cabanas. “From there the other kitchens just need to serve it to the residents.”

That camaraderie between Cabanas and her fellow service members also shows toward the residents they are preparing the meals for.

“Just being here gives you that gratitude of coming out and supporting them and helping them with whatever they need,” said Cabanas. “Especially with these veterans that have given their time in service.”

Jerard Burhan, a cook for the Home and an Army veteran, shares that same sense of appreciation for his fellow veterans, as well as the National Guardsmen that help every day.

“Working with them is a pleasure,” said Burhan. “They always get it done.”

That camaraderie goes both ways. The Soldiers and Airmen recognize the bond and call him “Sarge” because he used to be a sergeant during his time in the Army. Although he may roll his eyes at the nickname, he appreciates the work they are doing in his kitchen and the Home.

“I think it was a very positive move to bring in the National Guard,” said Burhan. “It uplifted a lot people here.