NY Army National Guard helicopter crews conduct water bucket training over Lake Ontario

Photo By Capt. Avery Schneider | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Christopher Santiago, assigned to Detachment 1, Company B, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, looks out the bottom of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during water bucket training near Hamlin, New York, May 6. The Chinook's pilots and crew were practicing scooping and dumping 2,000 gallons of water in preparation for firefighting missions. (Army National Guard Photo by Capt. Avery Schneider)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- A New York Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter and 24 crewmembers conducted water bucket training along the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario at Hamlin Beach State Park, May 5 and 6 to prepare crews to assist with fighting wildfires.



The helicopter crews, based at the Patriot Way Flight Facility in Rochester, N.Y., used a specially designed aircraft bucket, known by the trademarked name Bambi Bucket, to scoop water from the lake and practice dropping it on designated sites.



The training allows aircrews to practice the techniques used to extinguish wildfires.



The Chinook crew is from Detachment 1, Company B, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment. They operate the CH-47F, the Army's largest helicopter. It can lift more than 30 Soldiers, carry 24,000 pounds of cargo, and climb to 20,000 feet.



Each year as summer begins, the crew members and their maintenance personnel retrain on how to attach the bucket and then pick up and dump water.



The training is necessary because a full bucket weighs eight tons and pilots need to practice flying with the additional weight hanging under the aircraft in order to fly safely in an emergency.



That kind of maneuvering requires precise communication with the crew.



“The Chinook is big enough where the pilots up front can’t see the back of the aircraft and we can’t see what’s going on underneath, either,” Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarred Barnes, one of the CH-47 pilots, explained.



At a vacant lot in the state park, the crew lifted off and flew out over deep water.



Three crew members looked out the sides and rear of the aircraft, while another laid face-down on the floor, watching the bucket through a hatch. The crew flew a linear flight path parallel to the shoreline and used small white buoys for target practice.



“We’ll operate the bucket, call them down to dunk it into the water, call them as they fill it up, let them know when its full, let them know they’re clear to come up,” said Sgt. Jesse Montayne, a CH-47 flight engineer. “If we’re fighting fires...we would let them know when they’re at their release point and they let us know to open the bucket. We open the bucket and do it all over again.”



With its greater capability, the Chinook could be called to help fight fires in places that prove challenging for smaller helicopters.



“We might use it up in the Adirondacks with their wildfires during the summer,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Scott, the unit’s CH-47 pilot instructor.



While most aerial firefighting is conducted by New York State Police helicopters, the New York Army National Guard employs helicopter firefighting equipment when requested by state officials.



“We’ve got a full unit up and ready to go,” Barnes said.