Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-1 integrates with allies and partners during Bomber Task Force mission

    B-1 conducts training with Danish F-16 during BTF Europe

    Courtesy Photo | A B-1B Lancer flies with a Danish F-16 during a training mission for Bomber Task Force...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.11.2020

    Story by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Ramstein Air Base, Germany – A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted a second long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission to the European area of operations, May 11, 2020.

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, enabled the B-1 to make the trip from Ellsworth Air Force Base and back without stopping.

    The flight included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island, Denmark, and Polish F-16s and MiG-29s joining to overfly Warsaw, Poland, in addition to overflight of Latvia and Lithuania.

    Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. Despite the continued outbreak of COVID-19, we are committed to our mission in all domains (air, sea, land, space, cyber), and to the readiness of our allies and partners.

    “The health of our team has been a top priority from the start of our COVID response and is key to sustaining missions like the bomber task force,” said U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian. “Although mitigation efforts created challenges to overcome, our allies, partners and adversaries should make no mistake that we are ready, able and willing to deter and defend when called upon.”

    Bomber Task Force missions are intended to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are the visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence. Deterrence will not be sacrificed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.11.2020 10:43
    Story ID: 369701
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 integrates with allies and partners during Bomber Task Force mission, by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Europe
    Poland
    Denmark
    EUCOM
    Lithuania
    B-1
    28 BW
    Latvia
    MiG-29
    100 ARW
    USGSC
    Danish F-16
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT