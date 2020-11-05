B-1 integrates with allies and partners during Bomber Task Force mission

Courtesy Photo | A B-1B Lancer flies with a Danish F-16 during a training mission for Bomber Task Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A B-1B Lancer flies with a Danish F-16 during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 11, 2020. Aircrews from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, took off on their long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to conduct interoperability training with our NATO allies and partners. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (Courtesy photo by Danish Air Force) see less | View Image Page

Ramstein Air Base, Germany – A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted a second long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission to the European area of operations, May 11, 2020.



A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, enabled the B-1 to make the trip from Ellsworth Air Force Base and back without stopping.



The flight included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island, Denmark, and Polish F-16s and MiG-29s joining to overfly Warsaw, Poland, in addition to overflight of Latvia and Lithuania.



Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. Despite the continued outbreak of COVID-19, we are committed to our mission in all domains (air, sea, land, space, cyber), and to the readiness of our allies and partners.



“The health of our team has been a top priority from the start of our COVID response and is key to sustaining missions like the bomber task force,” said U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian. “Although mitigation efforts created challenges to overcome, our allies, partners and adversaries should make no mistake that we are ready, able and willing to deter and defend when called upon.”



Bomber Task Force missions are intended to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are the visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence. Deterrence will not be sacrificed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.