JBER Eagle Study

Alaska is known for its large and robust Bald Eagle population, and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) is no exception. But large bodied birds, particularly soaring birds like Bald Eagles, pose a serious airfield safety risk

CE Weekly Submission by Ms Cassandra Schoofs, 673 CES Avian Program Manager //



Alaska is known for its large and robust Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) population, and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) is no exception. With an abundance of suitable habitat for Bald Eagle nesting and foraging, the base documented 17 occupied Bald Eagle nests in 2019. The eagles are also attracted to the local salmon spawning streams and neighboring Anchorage Regional Landfill. But large bodied birds, particularly soaring birds like Bald Eagles, pose a serious airfield safety risk.



Over the last decade, JBER has experienced at least one Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) incident with a juvenile Bald Eagle, as well as several training disturbances. But, because the Bald Eagle is protected under The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (16 U.S. Code § 668-668d), federal permits are required for disturbances and nest removals. In order to address the issue while keeping both the eagle population and JBER personnel safe, JBER’s Natural Resources Program has conducted a three year study in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Through this partnership, personnel work to assess how the eagles use airspace and model risk of BASH incidents on JBER.



Now in the final year of the study, personnel have documented Bald Eagle abundance and distribution, habitat and space utilization (including flight paths), BASH and training disturbance probabilities, and the impacts of training on the eagles. Additionally, this research helps JBER managers better adhere to regulations, support future airfield and mapping actions, foster the exchange of information with natural resource management agencies, and serve as the foundation for effective natural resource management. As a result of this collaborative effort, the team has minimized a significant barrier to military readiness while ensuring the safety of one of America’s most treasured species.