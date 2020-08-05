IWTC San Diego Holds RDBM and Intelligence Applications Graduation

By Lt. Joseph B. Chua, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO– Seven Sailors graduated from the Red Database Track Management (RDBM) and Intelligence Applications course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, May 8.



The course provides enlisted personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform RDBM using intelligence application functionalities of the Distributed Common Ground System – Navy. This enables the maintenance of the intelligence portion of the common operational picture at the apprentice level for afloat and ashore intelligence watch floors in support of peacetime operations at the tactical, operational and strategic levels of war.



Intelligence Specialist Seaman Joshua McGill attended the course to prepare for his tour aboard USS BONHOMME RICHARD (LHD-6). “The facilities were nice, the computers were easy to use and the instructor staff was very helpful and professional,” said McGill.



McGill’s fellow shipmate, Intelligence Specialist Seaman Isaac Sencenich, also attended the course and offered “my time at IWTC San Diego was mostly spent learning about the GCCS-M [Global Command and Control System – Maritime]. It was very educational.”



More than 30 students, primarily intelligence specialists, graduate from the one-week course each year. It is offered at IWTC San Diego as well as IWTC Virginia Beach.



“Junior Sailors come here to learn terminology and gain basic knowledge they can’t gain while in port,” said Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Julianna Stevenson, a course instructor. “This course is also a great introduction for junior Sailors getting started with RDBM.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



