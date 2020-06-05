CTF 56 Mark VI boats complete Tow and live fire exercise in 5th Fleet AOR

ARABIAN GULF (NNS) – Mark VI patrol boats assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 complete a towing exercise (TOWEX) with coastal patrol ships USS Monsoon (PC 4) and USS Typhoon (PC 5), May 6.



The Mark VI boats were towed by Monsoon and Typhoon during the nearly two-hour-long evolution.



“Operating with the coastal patrol ships has allowed the Mark VI patrol boats to operate further into the Arabian Gulf than ever before and improve our overall warfighting capability,” said Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Harris, commanding officer of Task Unit 56.7.5. “The MK VI and PC's are able to leverage each other’s strengths to become a more effective and lethal fighting force.”



The training began with Monsoon towing a Mark VI boat, maneuvering into position approximately 50 yards from the Mark VI. A Monsoon gunner's mate fired a shot line to the Mark VI boat and passed them a messenger line that was connected to Monsoon’s towing cable. After connecting the towing cable to their anchor chain and paying out three shots of chain (270 feet), the Mark VI boat was prepared to be towed by Monsoon.



The exercise gave the boats an opportunity to learn about the close quarters maneuvering challenges involved in towing and adds to the capabilities of the Mark VI boats in an ever changing 5th Fleet area of operations.



The Mark VI patrol boats also participated in a live fire exercise with an MH-60S helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26.



“Mark VI boats increased interoperability with HSC 26 which allows both units to develop procedures leading to increased ability to contribute to the 5th Fleet maritime picture,” added Harris. “The live-fire event showcases a leap forward in the ability of both units to work together to increase lethality in support of layered defenses. This new capability will allow commanders more reaction time, decision space, and options to deal with threats to the force.”



These events highlights one of many core competencies the coastal riverine force provides in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operations. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in U.S. 5th Fleet.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen.





