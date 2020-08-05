Navy Region EURAFCENT Welcomes New Commander

NAPLES, Italy (NNS) -- Rear Adm. Scott Gray relieved Rear Adm. Yancy Lindsey as commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) in a change-of-command ceremony May 8 at Naval Support Activity Naples.



Due to COVID-19 concerns, the traditional ceremony was replaced with a downsized event at the Capodichino base chapel.



Lindsey, who had served as region commander since April 2019, expressed his gratitude to the Sailors and civilians assigned throughout Navy Region EURAFCENT and its installations for their efforts during his tenure.



“They are definitely America’s finest, and the longer I serve, the more I appreciate what they do for our Navy and for the shared interests of our partner nations,” Lindsey said. “I’m extremely proud of them and how well they’ve supported the fleet and our installation tenants.”



During Lindsey’s command tour, Navy Region EURAFCENT expanded the operational support provided by its installations to U.S. forces in the European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Navy Region EURAFCENT also set new standards for shore installation management and improved overall operational readiness throughout the region.



Adm. James G. Foggo, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, highlighted Navy Region EURAFCENT’s contributions to Navy and joint readiness under Lindsey.



“Admiral Lindsey and his team have worked hard to ensure our forces would always be ready 24/7, 365 days a year, regardless of the circumstances,” Foggo said. “Our installations provide combat capabilities by providing the infrastructure, water, fuel, electricity, services and support necessary to the fleet and to deter and defend our adversaries. The challenges were often daunting -- and that was even before COVID-19. But the team here has performed expertly under Yancy’s leadership.”



Foggo presented Lindsey with the Legion of Merit for his service as region commander.



“Navy Region EURAFCENT, the medal I received earlier represents your hard work, discipline, and the dedication you give to your job day in and day out,” Lindsey said. “What you do makes a difference, and for that I am grateful.”



Gray comes to Navy Region EURAFCENT from Silverdale, Wash., where he served as Commander, Navy Region Northwest from June 2018 to March 2020. A native of Virginia Beach, Va., Gray was previously stationed in Italy as the commanding officer of NSA Naples. He was commissioned in June 1989 through Aviation Officer Candidate School and was designated as a Naval Flight Officer in June 1990.



“It’s my absolute privilege to be back here in Naples. It’s a place and a region where I think we can truly make a difference for sure,” Gray said. “This team and the shore does hard work every day and they deliver results, so I’m certainly proud to be a part of that, and I look forward to working with you.



“As we consider our challenges, I ask our Region team not to think about our limitations, but instead look to the possibilities for our Region and our Navy as we assume new missions and reimagine new and more effective ways to deliver readiness and support them. Our mission is clear, and we will endeavor to build upon the service of those who have preceded us and to strive to set the conditions for our continued and future success.”



Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries across three continents, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.



