New Check-ins and Contact Information

“Welcome Aboard!” Congratulations on your orders to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Navy’s newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier. Ford is currently stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk. If you are arriving while our ship is underway, please coordinate reporting to Transient Personnel Unit (TPU) at NAVSTA Norfolk through your sponsor. Your sponsor will provide you with all of the information you need. If you have any questions about your move or need a sponsor please contact the Command Sponsor Coordinator at sponsorship@cvn78.navy.mil.



Mailing Address:

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

FPO AE 09523



Ford Quarterdeck:

(757) 445-6331



TPU Quarterdeck

(757) 444-1640 or DSN 564-1640



Beach Detachment:

(757) 444-5004



Ombudsmen:

Mrs. Danielle Campbell, (757) 708-5581 or Fordombudsman1@gmail.com

Mrs. Jillian Stone, (401) 405-4171 or Fordombudsman2@gmail.com



An ombudsman is the spouse or other family member of a USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) crew member who has volunteered their time and effort to guide other families through various problems that may arise from time to time. Navy family ombudsmen are valuable assets in facilitating communication between the commanding officer and family members, fostering a better understanding of the needs and viewpoints of the crew and their families and providing information and assistance to family members within the command.

