Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Check-ins and Contact Information

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2020

    Courtesy Story

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    “Welcome Aboard!” Congratulations on your orders to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Navy’s newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier. Ford is currently stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk. If you are arriving while our ship is underway, please coordinate reporting to Transient Personnel Unit (TPU) at NAVSTA Norfolk through your sponsor. Your sponsor will provide you with all of the information you need. If you have any questions about your move or need a sponsor please contact the Command Sponsor Coordinator at sponsorship@cvn78.navy.mil.

    Mailing Address:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    FPO AE 09523

    Ford Quarterdeck:
    (757) 445-6331

    TPU Quarterdeck
    (757) 444-1640 or DSN 564-1640

    Beach Detachment:
    (757) 444-5004

    Ombudsmen:
    Mrs. Danielle Campbell, (757) 708-5581 or Fordombudsman1@gmail.com
    Mrs. Jillian Stone, (401) 405-4171 or Fordombudsman2@gmail.com

    An ombudsman is the spouse or other family member of a USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) crew member who has volunteered their time and effort to guide other families through various problems that may arise from time to time. Navy family ombudsmen are valuable assets in facilitating communication between the commanding officer and family members, fostering a better understanding of the needs and viewpoints of the crew and their families and providing information and assistance to family members within the command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2020
    Date Posted: 05.09.2020 17:31
    Story ID: 369650
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Check-ins and Contact Information, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Welcome aboard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT