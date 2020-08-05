Black Knights of the Ga. ARNG’s 221st MI Battalion Deploy

Courtesy Photo | Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp speak with Capt. Neal Noel and 1st Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp speak with Capt. Neal Noel and 1st Sgt. Lewis Watson, command team of the Forest Park-based Company A, 221st Military Intelligence Battalion, prior to the unit’s May 4, 2020 departure from home station on its first leg of overseas deployment. Photo by Capt. Julien Edner. see less | View Image Page

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was among the honored guests who gathered for the departure ceremony of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Company A, 221st Military Intelligence Battalion May 4, 2020 at the unit’s armory at Forest Park, Ga. just one day after the mobilization of Citizen Soldiers of the Toccoa-based 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment.



“It’s important to recognize that in the midst of a global pandemic, a national and state emergency, that Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, on her birthday, along with daughters Jarrett and Amy Porter came out to wish our unit their best and to let their families know the State of Georgia has their back,” said Brig. Gen. Randall Simmons, Commander of the Ga. Army National Guard. "Their presence and words of encouragement were certainly a morale boost for the deploying force.”



Company A is the second Ga. ARNG unit to bid farewell to family and loved ones in as many days. In addition to the mobilizing units of the Ga. ARNG, Airmen of the Georgia Air National Guard are also departing this week as part of their continuing role in enduring overseas missions.



Governor Kemp addressed the assembled Soldiers and family members, thanking them for their service. Joining the Governor in offering words of encouragement were Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Georgia’s Adjutant General and Brig. Gen. Simmons, Commander of the Ga. ARNG.



In addition to leading more than 11,000 Soldiers of the Ga. ARNG, Simmons serves as the Joint Task Force Commander of Georgia’s COVID-19 Response Force which is composed of more than 3,200 Georgia National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and State Defense Force Volunteers who are supporting local and state agencies across the state. To date, the task force has completed more than 1,130 disinfecting missions, supported hospitals across the state with medical support teams, distributed nearly 500,000 meals in Fulton County alone and administered more than 21,000 COVID-19 tests. Soldiers and vehicles of the 221st MI Battalion have supported the COVID-19 response while preparing for overseas deployment.



Simmons congratulated the Soldiers of the 221st and remarked on the dual mission of the Georgia National Guard.



“For the past couple of months, the Georgia National Guard has been engaged in an unprecedented mobilization in support of COVID-19, but today you will deploy to fulfill our federal mission by deploying overseas to defeat our enemies and deter aggression against our country,” said Simmons. “Because of our state and federal mission requirements, you are the most agile and adaptable service members in our total force.”



For decades, the Georgia National Guard has supported the citizens of Georgia during emergency response operations while supporting overseas combat missions. In 2005, the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was mobilized in Iraq while the Georgia National Guard’s 78th Troop Command and Aviation Troop Command responded to Hurricane Katrina. During the response to Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, and Michael, thousands of Georgia National Guard Soldiers, Airmen and State Defense Force Volunteers left their civilian jobs to help their fellow citizens and will continue to do so into the next decade.



Organized in September 1998, the 221st MI Battalion has provided significant support to overseas contingency operations mobilizing to Iraq in 2003, 2005 and 2007. The 221st has additionally mobilized in support of operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and other nations in the Central Command area of operations.



Speaking to the Soldiers, Simmons expressed gratitude for their service and support for the family members.



“Each of you have taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution, so you expect deployments, however, your families did not take an oath, yet they will bear a large portion of the sacrifice,” observed Simmons. “Without their support, this deployment would not be possible, and our country would be less safe. I know you are well trained and ready. Good luck and God’s speed.”