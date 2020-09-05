Dixie Thunder’s Bright Future

OXFORD, Miss. - The historic University of Mississippi’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) commissioned three second lieutenants during a commissioning ceremony May 9, 2020, at the Patricia C. Lamar National Guard Readiness Center.



The host for the ceremony was the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment’s commander Lt. Col. Christopher Jurney, who also commissioned through the Ole Miss' ROTC program. During the ceremony, Jurney offered advice to the junior officers to on how to have a progressive career as an officer.



“I was in their shoes about 16 years ago,” Jurney said. “I know that they have a little bit of anxiety about what’s next to come, but I can tell you that if they put in the hard work and keep true to their Soldiers, they’ll do fine.”



The new second lieutenants included William Warren, Jessica Brown, and Austin Irby, who are all going to serve with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard.



Olive Branch, Miss., native Austin Irby said that his ROTC program has helped him a lot in teaching him to learn from his noncommissioned officers and how to establish command presence within the unit.



All of the newly commissioned officers are optimistic about starting their military career under the 155th.



“I’m looking forward to progressing my career,” Brown said. “I want to continue my education through the military as well as my leadership of my Soldiers.”



Jurney said he also trusts that the cadre of their ROTC program invested time in them so the new officers will perform well while they serve under the 155th.



“I am very confident in the program here at the University of Mississippi,” Jurney said. “They are going to get a lot of great experience and they are going to become some of the best Army officers in our formation.”



The three junior officers will hit the ground running. The 155th ABCT will soon participate in a rotation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif. NTC is a rigorous training opportunity that will test their leadership skills.

