Spartan Soldiers attend 3ID virtual board from Poland

Soldiers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, competed in a virtual board for the top honor of being called 3rd Infantry Division’s 2020 Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year, May 7, 2020 at Konotop, Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.

Sgt. Mary. A Cloninger and Spc. Tabitha Caddell, both 68W Combat Medics assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 6th Battalion, 8th Calvary Regiment, were named the 2ABCT’s NCO and Soldier of the year. They were selected to represent the brigade in the NCO and SOY boards after standing out amongst their peers at the battalion level.

“I feel very honored to be selected to represent 2ABCT” Cloninger said. “This is a unit with a lot of capable Soldiers and NCO’s and I did my best to represent 2ABCT well.”

Caddell added that this is her second board since joining the Army. She felt nervous because she would be in front of the Division Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Coffey.

Cloninger and Caddell studied and prepared rigorously for this board, but the board was unique in itself for being held, virtually, from Poland. Senior leaders alongside the brigade’s signal section used video chat to connect with the board members from Fort Stewart, Ga. Connecting the Soldiers to the board members was a unique challenge with a six hour time difference, but nonetheless the board was held and completed.

“It went very smoothly considering the circumstances,” added Cloninger. She expressed that she had never participated in a virtual board before. This was the first time 2ABCT held a virtual board from Poland.

“The board helps build confidence” said Caddell. “This board, just like any other, tests your military bearing and the confidence you have in yourself.”

If they are selected they will continue to represent 2ABCT in the 18th Airborne Corps NCO and Soldier of the Year board.

