"Michigan Strong" Series of Flyovers Planned Over Several Cities

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich. —Members and aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers to show appreciation to the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michigan needs.



Michigan Strong is a #AirForceSalute from your Hometown National Guard to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The flyovers are also intended to lift morale in cities across the state due to the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.



Tentative Schedule:



Tuesday, May 12

KC-135 Flyover:

• Marquette

• Lansing

• Flint



Tuesday, May 12

A-10 Flyover:

• Traverse City

• Grand Rapids

• Battle Creek



Wednesday, May 13

KC-135 & A-10 Flyover

• Novi

• Detroit



*The flyover date and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.



Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.



A detailed flight route will be released on the day prior to the flyover.



For more information and updates on the Michigan Strong flyovers, like and follow the 127th Wing at: www.facebook.com/127thWing and Michigan National Guard at www.facebook.com/michguard

