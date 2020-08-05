25ID Clean Teams train to Flatten the Curve of COVID-19

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — 25th Infantry Division units have been training Soldier “clean teams” across Schofield Barracks, Hawaii as one of a multitude of COVID-19 prevention measures the garrison has in place to trace, prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus.



“The clean team training they received will provide them with the skills to establish an incident command post (CP) in cordon, disinfect large surface areas using the principles of decontamination and most importantly protect themselves with the highest level of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and individual decontamination available,” said Capt. Charles Carlock, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, CBRN officer.



Each Battalion within the division has a clean team and each clean team is made up of 12 personnel lead by a non-commissioned officer. Their design is to respond to suspected cases of COVID-19 to disinfect large surface areas.



"We went over the step by step process on how to decontaminate a room sticking to the biohazard of COVID-19,” said Staff Sgt. Brain Henneman the CBRN NCO for 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd BCT, 25th ID. “We trained on how to properly to don your gear, go into the rooms, clean it, and doff your gear while we clean the areas.”



“The overall purpose of this training is to flatten the curve of COVID-19,” said Sgt. 1st Class Carmine Moon 3rd BCT CBRN NCO. “I feel like I have purpose now as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense NCO and I can use my training to help others.”



Once the unit gets notified, they will occupy the effected area and establish a CP. They start by donning their gear and conducting a site survey that includes taking overlapping photos of the area and inventorying any high dollar items then they will do a sketch that includes all 4 walls.



After the site survey is conducted the dirty team begins cleaning the area. Teams work from top to bottom, spraying a bleach solution that is the appropriate combination of household bleach and water recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Hard surfaces are ripped down, floors are mopped and on the way out they sanitize doors, hallways, stairs and any direct pathway that person used.



The soldiers then go to the doffing station and follow specific procedures to remove their gear to ensure there are no biohazard risks.



“We are showing how we can adapt and show off our capabilities,” said Henneman. “Overall everyone got good training and now know how to properly take action protecting their neighbors and the force in our nations fight against COVID-19.”

