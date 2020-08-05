Team Little Rock performs America Strong Salute to Heroes

Little Rock Air Force Base flew over medical facilities throughout the state of Arkansas May 8 to honor and express Team Little Rock’s gratitude for all healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.



The flyover included four C-130 Hercules aircraft in two separate two-ship formations, one assigned to the each component that comprises Team Little Rock: the 19th Airlift Wing, the 314th AW, the 189th AW, and the 913th Airlift Group.



“We are in this fight together. We have deep gratitude for all healthcare personnel and other essential employees and volunteers who are confronting this invisible enemy,” said Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “While defending the homeland has taken a new shape, we are proud to serve alongside those in and out of uniform. This flyover is our way of sending a heartfelt salute and ‘Thank You’ to all those on the frontlines in the fight against this virus. Without their dedication and hard work, we would not be able to execute our vital, strategic mission.”



The aircraft flew over various cities, hospitals and multiple major landmarks in the area. The flight was part of a larger Air Force movement to honor and show the Department of Defense’s respect to all front-line workers in this challenging time.



America Strong flyovers are a way for the U.S. Air Force to show appreciation to the thousands of American heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the support that America needs. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers; they are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.08.2020 19:48 Story ID: 369617 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Little Rock performs America Strong Salute to Heroes, by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.