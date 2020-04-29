Team Beale looks out for dorm residents during COVID-19 pandemic

The stresses caused by COVID-19 have affected nearly every part of Beale’s community. To combat this an outpouring of support has been seen on the installation.



An example of this support took place on April 18, 2020, when Beale’s Chaplain Corps and dorm leadership provided meals to the Airmen living in the dorms.



“Thanks to the Chaplain Corps we were able to give 250 meals to our dorm residents,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Moore, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent. “With everything going on we wanted to provide them with something easy and nice.”



Airman 1st Class David Nader, 9th Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, was one of the Airmen that saw this opportunity to get outside and took it.



“Right now with everything that’s going on, it’s easy to stay inside all day,” said Nader. “In times like this it’s nice to have morale events like this and to just get out of the house. Plus it’s free food, you can't turn that down.”



As well as providing meals to the Airmen, proper safety measures were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as providing masks to those without as well as hand sanitizer.

