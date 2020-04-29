Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Beale looks out for dorm residents during COVID-19 pandemic

    Team Beale looks out for dorm residents during COVID-19 pandemic

    Photo By Airman Jason Cochran | Airmen receive food from members of the Chaplain Corps and dorm leadership on Beale...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Story by Airman Jason Cochran 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The stresses caused by COVID-19 have affected nearly every part of Beale’s community. To combat this an outpouring of support has been seen on the installation.

    An example of this support took place on April 18, 2020, when Beale’s Chaplain Corps and dorm leadership provided meals to the Airmen living in the dorms.

    “Thanks to the Chaplain Corps we were able to give 250 meals to our dorm residents,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Moore, 9th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent. “With everything going on we wanted to provide them with something easy and nice.”

    Airman 1st Class David Nader, 9th Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, was one of the Airmen that saw this opportunity to get outside and took it.

    “Right now with everything that’s going on, it’s easy to stay inside all day,” said Nader. “In times like this it’s nice to have morale events like this and to just get out of the house. Plus it’s free food, you can't turn that down.”

    As well as providing meals to the Airmen, proper safety measures were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as providing masks to those without as well as hand sanitizer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 05.08.2020 18:13
    Story ID: 369608
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Beale looks out for dorm residents during COVID-19 pandemic, by Amn Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    community
    free food
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT