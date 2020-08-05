Pacific Fleet Submarines: Lethal, Agile, Underway

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii– The U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force currently has every one of its forward-deployed submarines conducting contingency response operations at sea in the Western Pacific, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region amidst the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.



The Navy’s submarine force has unique access to a critical undersea domain. The ability to rapidly deploy is a key component to the Pacific Fleet’s ability to respond to crisis and conflict throughout the Indo-Pacific region. While underway, the submarines are conducting combat readiness training and employing undersea warfare capabilities in support of a wide-range of missions.



“Our submarine force has proven time and again they are ready to operate anytime, anywhere,” said commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Blake Converse. “The Pacific Fleet submarine force remains lethal, agile and ready to fight tonight.”



U.S. Navy operations in the region are aimed at underpinning the peace and stability that has enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for more than seven decades.



“Our operations are a demonstration of our willingness to defend our interests and freedoms under international law,” Converse said.



These operations will ensure our submarine force remains ready and responsive for any tasking. The Pacific submarine force provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning, special warfare capabilities, and strategic deterrence around the world.

