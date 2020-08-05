NAS Pensacola Prepares for 2020 Hurricane Season

Courtesy Photo | Hurricane Ivan was a Category 3 when it made landfall on Sept. 16, 2004, causing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hurricane Ivan was a Category 3 when it made landfall on Sept. 16, 2004, causing considerable damage along the gulf coast. Naval Air Station Pensacola is preparing for the 2020 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola is preparing for the 2020 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. From training to stocking extra supplies, NAS Pensacola is taking a proactive step to ensure that the installation will be ready if a hurricane impacts the area.



As part of hurricane preparation, NAS Pensacola will participate in the HURREX exercise May 11 - 15. The HURREX is an annual exercise directed by U.S. Fleet Forces Command to provide afloat and shore-based commands an opportunity to exercise hurricane preparedness and installation restoration plans prior to the onset of hurricane season.



“The HURREX drill helps us train and be prepared for the threat of a hurricane in the Pensacola area,” said Burt Fenters, emergency manager at NAS Pensacola. “It is a way to orientate new staff to our hurricane plan and practice our procedures and preparation for a storm. Every time we practice, we improve our readiness and communication.”



When a storm’s path becomes directed towards Pensacola, NAS Pensacola will share information to its Facebook, Twitter and its internet page to ensure all personnel are informed of the operational status of the installation as well the projected impact of the storm. Staff of NAS Pensacola will receive notifications through an automated system call AtHoc and can call the NAS Pensacola information line at (866) 951-2322.



If a hurricane’s path crosses NAS Pensacola or the local area, a crew of essential personnel will keep the installation running and provide communication from the storm approaching to recovery. .



“After a hurricane, depending on the storm severity and area damage, our teams are positioned to provide support as needed to assist the installation and tenant commands with the recovery phase,” said Fenters. “As the clean up begins, the NAS Pensacola staff works with the tenant commands and local authorities to assess damage and develop a plan to return to normal operations as quickly as possible. “



That partnership between NAS Pensacola and civilian authorities starts long before hurricane season begins. NAS Pensacola works closely with civilian first responders and routinely does training with local law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services to prepare to assist each other in the event a hurricane travels over the local area.



“We have great partnerships with our local first responders,” said Fenters. “In the event a storm hits our area, we all work as one team to assist our local communities.”



The time for preparing for a hurricane is now and not when a hurricane is approaching. Everyone should have a plan for a hurricane. Families with special need family members including elderly or pets need to take extra steps in planning for a potential evacuation. Not all shelters take pets and evacuation routes could be slow due to heavy volumes of traffic. For information on planning for a hurricane, www.ready.gov/hurricanes. For local storm information including a list of shelters and evacuation routes, visit www.myescambia.com



“Hurricanes can be very frightening, but with proper preparations and planning, damage can be minimized,” said Fenters. “Develop a plan now and listen to local guidance on evacuating if a hurricane is approaching us. If the local guidance is to evacuate, then evacuate and come back when the storm is over. Houses, cars and property can be replaced, but human life cannot.”



Information and tips about hurricanes will be posted on the NAS Pensacola NHP’s Facebook, Twitter and Website from now through the end of hurricane season.