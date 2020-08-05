Fort McCoy volunteers contribute more than 11,000 hours in 2019

National Volunteer Week was April 19-25. While the annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, Fort McCoy still appreciates its volunteers and the hard work they do throughout the year.



In 2019, 11,773 hours were donated to Fort McCoy in volunteer service. At a national average of $25.43/hour, the monetary value associated with those hours is $299,388, according to Army Community Service, which administers the Army Volunteer Corps at Fort McCoy.



Appreciation certificates will be mailed to the volunteers. Fort McCoy thanks the following volunteers:



• Amy Anderson and Robert Anderson.



• Enrique Becwar, Jeremy Berlin, Bruce Brewer, Jerrilyn Brewer, Norb Brown, and Debbie Buchmeier.



• Anthony Cintron, Ada Clark, Amy Clark, Jonathan Clark, Savannah Clark, Olivia Clark, Robert Clark, Katherine Corsi, and Meghan Cross.



• Courtney Daniels, Jarrod Davis, Francis Downs, Abby Duebler, and Jeff Duebler.



• Rosanne Ebert, Janet Evans, and Warren Evans.



• Jan Fink, Marcus Frazee, and Paul Frey.



• Dale Gibson, Zoie Gibson, Joe Griffin, and Melissa Guthmiller.



• Jaime Herrera Jr, Sabrina Herrera, Bonnie Hilt, Charles Hilt, Dave Hirsch, Mary Hirsch-Justice, Katrina Holden, Rose Holland, and Cynthia Hopkins.



• Sue James and Laurence Johns III.



• Joshua Kent, Melissa Kent, Bessie Kmiecik, Jaden Kondor, Jennifer Kondor, Jessica Kondor, Sheila Konshak, Charles Kubichek, and Karen Kubicheck.



• Stephanie Lanham and Charles Lautermilch.



• Ann Mais, Cathy Malzacher, Paul Mantha, Sherry Marcellis, Ryan McCormick, Keith Merten, Sarah Miles, Sonya Moran, Will Moran, Jeanne Morris, and Karylen Murphy.



• Nevin Neuville, Charlotte Nott, Elissa Nott, Ethan Nott, and Steven Nott.



• Haley Olson and Pete Olson.



• Dean Peloquin, Ashley Piepenburg, Beth Piumbroeck, and Ryan Pritchett.



• Leilani Jade Ramos, Leonardo Ramos, Caleb Rand, Robert Rand, Scott Randow, Salena Randow, Barbara Rice, Mike Roeske, Alonna Rogalla, Keira Rogalla, Trenton Rogalla, and Susan Rohlfing.



• Maryann Sliva, Kay Schneider, Theresa Simpson, and Jef Skinner.



• Sharon Teske, Debra Thompson, and Kenneth Tuelp.



• John Vanderbilt.



• Gordon Weber, Ann Wermer, John Weston, Misty Wilson, Faith Woodman, Tara Woodman, and Tracy Woodman.



• Brian Young.



• Brad Zimmerman and Mary Zink.



Fort McCoy offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities. Opportunities range from single-day events to ongoing, long-term projects. Some of the opportunities available include special recreation events, wildlife observation and recording, and administrative assistance.



Volunteer opportunities are currently limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Volunteers may still register and discuss available and future volunteer opportunities.



More information about volunteering can be found at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/volunteer or by contacting Fort McCoy Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator Lorie Retzlaff at 608-388-6507 or lorie.l.retzlaff.civ@mail.mil.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and Army Community Service.)

