    Fort McCoy volunteers contribute more than 11,000 hours in 2019

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    National Volunteer Week was April 19-25. While the annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, Fort McCoy still appreciates its volunteers and the hard work they do throughout the year.

    In 2019, 11,773 hours were donated to Fort McCoy in volunteer service. At a national average of $25.43/hour, the monetary value associated with those hours is $299,388, according to Army Community Service, which administers the Army Volunteer Corps at Fort McCoy.

    Appreciation certificates will be mailed to the volunteers. Fort McCoy thanks the following volunteers:

    • Amy Anderson and Robert Anderson.

    • Enrique Becwar, Jeremy Berlin, Bruce Brewer, Jerrilyn Brewer, Norb Brown, and Debbie Buchmeier.

    • Anthony Cintron, Ada Clark, Amy Clark, Jonathan Clark, Savannah Clark, Olivia Clark, Robert Clark, Katherine Corsi, and Meghan Cross.

    • Courtney Daniels, Jarrod Davis, Francis Downs, Abby Duebler, and Jeff Duebler.

    • Rosanne Ebert, Janet Evans, and Warren Evans.

    • Jan Fink, Marcus Frazee, and Paul Frey.

    • Dale Gibson, Zoie Gibson, Joe Griffin, and Melissa Guthmiller.

    • Jaime Herrera Jr, Sabrina Herrera, Bonnie Hilt, Charles Hilt, Dave Hirsch, Mary Hirsch-Justice, Katrina Holden, Rose Holland, and Cynthia Hopkins.

    • Sue James and Laurence Johns III.

    • Joshua Kent, Melissa Kent, Bessie Kmiecik, Jaden Kondor, Jennifer Kondor, Jessica Kondor, Sheila Konshak, Charles Kubichek, and Karen Kubicheck.

    • Stephanie Lanham and Charles Lautermilch.

    • Ann Mais, Cathy Malzacher, Paul Mantha, Sherry Marcellis, Ryan McCormick, Keith Merten, Sarah Miles, Sonya Moran, Will Moran, Jeanne Morris, and Karylen Murphy.

    • Nevin Neuville, Charlotte Nott, Elissa Nott, Ethan Nott, and Steven Nott.

    • Haley Olson and Pete Olson.

    • Dean Peloquin, Ashley Piepenburg, Beth Piumbroeck, and Ryan Pritchett.

    • Leilani Jade Ramos, Leonardo Ramos, Caleb Rand, Robert Rand, Scott Randow, Salena Randow, Barbara Rice, Mike Roeske, Alonna Rogalla, Keira Rogalla, Trenton Rogalla, and Susan Rohlfing.

    • Maryann Sliva, Kay Schneider, Theresa Simpson, and Jef Skinner.

    • Sharon Teske, Debra Thompson, and Kenneth Tuelp.

    • John Vanderbilt.

    • Gordon Weber, Ann Wermer, John Weston, Misty Wilson, Faith Woodman, Tara Woodman, and Tracy Woodman.

    • Brian Young.

    • Brad Zimmerman and Mary Zink.

    Fort McCoy offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities. Opportunities range from single-day events to ongoing, long-term projects. Some of the opportunities available include special recreation events, wildlife observation and recording, and administrative assistance.

    Volunteer opportunities are currently limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Volunteers may still register and discuss available and future volunteer opportunities.

    More information about volunteering can be found at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/volunteer or by contacting Fort McCoy Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator Lorie Retzlaff at 608-388-6507 or lorie.l.retzlaff.civ@mail.mil.

    (Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and Army Community Service.)

