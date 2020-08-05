Fort McCoy volunteers contribute more than 11,000 hours in 2019

National Volunteer Week was April 19-25. While the annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, Fort McCoy still appreciates its volunteers and the hard work they do throughout the year.
In 2019, 11,773 hours were donated to Fort McCoy in volunteer service. At a national average of $25.43/hour, the monetary value associated with those hours is $299,388, according to Army Community Service, which administers the Army Volunteer Corps at Fort McCoy.
Appreciation certificates will be mailed to the volunteers. Fort McCoy thanks the following volunteers:
• Amy Anderson and Robert Anderson.
• Enrique Becwar, Jeremy Berlin, Bruce Brewer, Jerrilyn Brewer, Norb Brown, and Debbie Buchmeier.
• Anthony Cintron, Ada Clark, Amy Clark, Jonathan Clark, Savannah Clark, Olivia Clark, Robert Clark, Katherine Corsi, and Meghan Cross.
• Courtney Daniels, Jarrod Davis, Francis Downs, Abby Duebler, and Jeff Duebler.
• Rosanne Ebert, Janet Evans, and Warren Evans.
• Jan Fink, Marcus Frazee, and Paul Frey.
• Dale Gibson, Zoie Gibson, Joe Griffin, and Melissa Guthmiller.
• Jaime Herrera Jr, Sabrina Herrera, Bonnie Hilt, Charles Hilt, Dave Hirsch, Mary Hirsch-Justice, Katrina Holden, Rose Holland, and Cynthia Hopkins.
• Sue James and Laurence Johns III.
• Joshua Kent, Melissa Kent, Bessie Kmiecik, Jaden Kondor, Jennifer Kondor, Jessica Kondor, Sheila Konshak, Charles Kubichek, and Karen Kubicheck.
• Stephanie Lanham and Charles Lautermilch.
• Ann Mais, Cathy Malzacher, Paul Mantha, Sherry Marcellis, Ryan McCormick, Keith Merten, Sarah Miles, Sonya Moran, Will Moran, Jeanne Morris, and Karylen Murphy.
• Nevin Neuville, Charlotte Nott, Elissa Nott, Ethan Nott, and Steven Nott.
• Haley Olson and Pete Olson.
• Dean Peloquin, Ashley Piepenburg, Beth Piumbroeck, and Ryan Pritchett.
• Leilani Jade Ramos, Leonardo Ramos, Caleb Rand, Robert Rand, Scott Randow, Salena Randow, Barbara Rice, Mike Roeske, Alonna Rogalla, Keira Rogalla, Trenton Rogalla, and Susan Rohlfing.
• Maryann Sliva, Kay Schneider, Theresa Simpson, and Jef Skinner.
• Sharon Teske, Debra Thompson, and Kenneth Tuelp.
• John Vanderbilt.
• Gordon Weber, Ann Wermer, John Weston, Misty Wilson, Faith Woodman, Tara Woodman, and Tracy Woodman.
• Brian Young.
• Brad Zimmerman and Mary Zink.
Fort McCoy offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities. Opportunities range from single-day events to ongoing, long-term projects. Some of the opportunities available include special recreation events, wildlife observation and recording, and administrative assistance.
Volunteer opportunities are currently limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Volunteers may still register and discuss available and future volunteer opportunities.
More information about volunteering can be found at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/volunteer or by contacting Fort McCoy Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator Lorie Retzlaff at 608-388-6507 or lorie.l.retzlaff.civ@mail.mil.
(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and Army Community Service.)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2020 10:22
|Story ID:
|369528
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy volunteers contribute more than 11,000 hours in 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT