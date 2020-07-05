Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    312th TRS continues training

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood | A team of students fight a fire while ventilating the room at the Louis F. Garland

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Despite COVID-19, the Air Education and Training Command’s mission continues.

    The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy has adjusted for COVID by requiring face coverings to be worn, social distancing when possible, and following other Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but other than that it’s business as usual.

    “Outside of the social distancing, COVID-19 hasn’t affected us too much,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Kidd, 312th Training Squadron Block III instructor. “We’ve had to adapt and overcome the masks, they muffle our voices which makes it difficult for the students to hear, but the class is doing fine.”

    At the end of each block, students are required to do an exercise performing all the techniques they learned. The exercise can vary, and students must be prepared for every role.

    “We put everything we’ve learned so far together as a group,” said Airman 1st Class Coleman Key, a 312th TRS student. “It tests what we retained and how well we can do it.”

    The students were assigned to three engines all with different roles. Their main objective they worked on together was a simulated structure fire.

    “We had our primary fire attack engine which consisted of a crew chief, driver, nozzleman, plug-man,” said Kidd. “We had a second engine which was just manpower, and lastly a rescue truck, which was in charge of search and rescue and ventilation.”

    Each engine has an essential function when firefighters perform a fire attack.

    The students performed well despite the challenges thrown at them by both the instructors and COVID-19.

    AETC
    Goodfellow
    312th TRS
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020

