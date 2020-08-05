North Carolina National Soldier Spotlight for Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Photo By Capt. Regina Corbin | U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Andrew Raupp, an operations non-commissioned officer in...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Regina Corbin | U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Andrew Raupp, an operations non-commissioned officer in charge in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard, video chats with his wife and kids while deployed for Operation Spartan Shield in the Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2020. Raupp gives special thanks to his wife Angela, for her support taking care of their family in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 8, 2020. see less | View Image Page

When National Guard members answer the call, whether in the states or overseas, military spouses also respond to sustain the household. May 8 is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, when military spouses are recognized for their patriotism and sacrifices. For many National Guard members, it’s often the strength from home that gives them a sense of purpose.



For one deployed Soldier in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, it’s the example of his spouse, as a wife and mother to their children, that gives him resolve. U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Andrew Raupp, an operations non-commissioned officer in charge in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, gives special thanks to his wife Angela, for her selfless service taking care of their family.



“My wife is a superstar and she is my best friend,” said Raupp. “She is extremely capable, beautiful, and smart. There is nothing she can’t handle.”



Raupp has deployed five times in his 16 years of service, both on active duty and as a member of the North Carolina National Guard. The Raupp’s have three children. Their oldest son Myles recently finished his first year of college. They also have twins who are three years old, Madison, and Mitchell. Madison has down syndrome.



“Prior to COVID-19, my wife was balancing work and taking care of the kids, but since the virus she had to take a family medical leave of absence to care for our daughter,” said Raupp.



The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team started mobilization training in June 2019 at the National Training Center and assumed the rotational brigade combat team mission in early November 2019. Since then, military spouses and families have been handling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic without their deployed Soldier.



“It’s hard for her to get groceries with young twins,” said Raupp. “I know it is frustrating because she really needs relief and time to help her relax.”



One of the couple’s ingredients to support one another while on deployment is to talk on video chat. According to Raupp, he’s even able to see the better parts of parenting with the interactions of his young twins.



“Madison’s recovery from open heart surgery when she was just six months old, shows you how strong a kid can be. She’s a daddy’s girl,” said Raupp. “She is always smiling and her sassiness is adorable.”



According to Raupp, one of the greatest benefits having a child with down syndrome is their ability to see the good in everything and that you can’t have a bad day seeing Madison’s smiles. He also adds he’s enjoying seeing his son Mitchell playing with toy cars and amused at his recent toddler-rebellion against wearing pants.



“After every deployment, we plan for an after-event,” said Raupp. “We are less concerned with material things and value the experience of time together more than making a big purchase.”



The family went to Disney World in May prior to deployment and look forward to another vacation when he returns. Raupp added he hoped every spouse with a service member overseas knows how much they are appreciate. He believes it is double duty in a military family.



“I don’t think we have the opportunity to appreciate our military spouses enough. When one puts the uniform on, there’s a cape that’s put on the other,” said Raupp. “Our military spouses are amazing people who shoulder more load than the average person.”