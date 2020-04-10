Seabees Support Diego Garcia MWR, Hone Construction Skills

Story by Builder Second Class Bethann Crotchett



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Diego Garcia completed three bike shelters for the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department April 13.



Over the course of four weeks, the crew placed three concrete pads and erected the corresponding 146 square foot structures on each pad. Additionally, the Seabees refined their painting abilities by applying a fresh coat of paint to all of the structures.



“I was happy to be a part of a smaller project because it gave me a chance to brush-up on some of my finishing skills”, said Builder Constructionman Benjamin Weinreich.



The shelters are a much-needed addition to the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department and provide a place for many individuals to store their bicycles on the island, where bikes are a preferred method of transportation.



This project provided a welcome opportunity for NMCB-5 to further integrate itself with another group on the island, providing quality construction to the MWR department.



“As you know, bikes are the main source of transportation for most individuals here on Diego Garcia,” said Ric Pierce, MWR deputy director. “Being on a tropical island, the sun and rain can be quite extreme, both of which have negative effects on the moving parts of bicycles. Any shade or shelter we can provide will extend their longevity and have a positive impact on the quality of life on this installation.”



The battalion has previously worked closely with Kellogg, Brown and Root, as well as Public Works Department, and Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. This deployment has proved beneficial to all, strengthening longstanding working-relationships between NMCB-5 and the entities on the island.



“This deployment has given us the opportunity to work with so many other people”, said Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett. “This is what we’re all about.”



NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.

