    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 start construction on Tinian Island Expeditionary Camp

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.23.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    Story by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse

    Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands – U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 started vertical construction on Camp Tinian for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 23.

    With an array of civil engineering support equipment, the Seabees will construct the six-acre camp, which includes housing and work areas for Sailors and Marines.

    Equipment operators, who are responsible for excavating and leveling land prior to vertical construction, have completed their onsite work. The camp is being built from the ground up and will include 16 Southwest Asia (SWA) huts of various sizes, which will require the specialized skills of all Seabee rates.

    SWA huts are bare-bone framed structures of various sizes for the military’s expeditious needs, and can gradually be improved to be more accommodating.

    “Tinian’s expeditionary camp will provide a semi-permanent camp to house the troops and Marines that will be conducting exercise related construction and training construction that will benefit not only the people of Tinian, but the entirety of CNMI,” said Lt. Patrick Daniele, officer in charge of NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian.

    This camp will be the launching pad for a string of future projects to include Tinian harbor topside and underwater repairs, general road repairs, and preparation for Defense Support of Civil Authorities if requested, which is support that is given by the military to civilian entities. CNMI will benefit by having an extra line of support as Seabees are on the ground to build relationships through teamwork and cooperation.

    NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.08.2020
    Story ID: 369506
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
    Tinian

