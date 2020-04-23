US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 start construction on Tinian Island Expeditionary Camp

Courtesy Photo | 200506-N-HK273-1030 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 6, 2020)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200506-N-HK273-1030 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 6, 2020) Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, uses a dumpy level to measure the project site prior to constructing a new camp of Southwest Asian huts. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released) see less | View Image Page

Story by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse



Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands – U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 started vertical construction on Camp Tinian for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 23.



With an array of civil engineering support equipment, the Seabees will construct the six-acre camp, which includes housing and work areas for Sailors and Marines.



Equipment operators, who are responsible for excavating and leveling land prior to vertical construction, have completed their onsite work. The camp is being built from the ground up and will include 16 Southwest Asia (SWA) huts of various sizes, which will require the specialized skills of all Seabee rates.



SWA huts are bare-bone framed structures of various sizes for the military’s expeditious needs, and can gradually be improved to be more accommodating.



“Tinian’s expeditionary camp will provide a semi-permanent camp to house the troops and Marines that will be conducting exercise related construction and training construction that will benefit not only the people of Tinian, but the entirety of CNMI,” said Lt. Patrick Daniele, officer in charge of NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian.



This camp will be the launching pad for a string of future projects to include Tinian harbor topside and underwater repairs, general road repairs, and preparation for Defense Support of Civil Authorities if requested, which is support that is given by the military to civilian entities. CNMI will benefit by having an extra line of support as Seabees are on the ground to build relationships through teamwork and cooperation.



NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.