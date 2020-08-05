Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Airmen maintain readiness

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight conducted routine land mine detection training at Kunsan Air Base, April 28. EOD technicians perform explosive ordnance disposal operations by locating, identifying, disarming and disposing of a wide range of hazards to include chemical, biological, nuclear and explosive materials.

    This routine training helps EOD technicians refine tactics, techniques and procedures. The training consisted of using mine detectors to locate eight simulated land mines. The phrase, render safe procedures, refers to tactics to make a hazard safe and prevent it from detonating.

    “If there is a land mine in the ground, there will be certain sounds a detector makes to alert the technician of the possibility of there being unexploded explosive ordnance underground,” said Senior Airman Cory McIellan, 8th CES EOD team member.

    The team used a small metal detector that is capable of detecting metal and various other materials, such as carbon. The second method of detection used in the land mine detection training was ground-penetrating radar, which is able to detect different shapes in the ground that may not have a metal signature.

    “If there is ordnance near a base facility for example, our job is to make the ordnance ’safe’ in order for personnel to continue using the building,” said Mclellan. “We are here to handle explosives so everyone else can have peace of mind in order to continue doing their jobs in a safe environment.”

    EOD’s dangerous and challenging job requirements, as well as their continuous training, make them a vital part to keeping the Wolf Pack safe.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
