Staying “Healthy from Home” during COVID-19

Dust collects on racks of free weights, the pool’s surface is as smooth as a pane of glass, and the track only has memories of the rhythm of pounding feet.



This has become the new reality across many gyms in the Department of Defense, during this period of social distancing and face masks. United States Strategic Command’s (USSTRATCOM) staffs’ daily routines of working out, swimming laps or getting in that five-mile run on the track seemed to be derailed, or so one may have thought.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Naviere Walkewicz, USSTRATCOM’s Agent of Change leader, developed the Healthy from Home Challenge (HFH) as a way for USSTRATCOM personnel to stay healthy and feel connected.



“This idea stemmed from our past STRAT Cup Lazy Triathlon where we counted points for activities,” explained Walkewicz. “I altered the concept to focus on nutrition, movement, hydration and rest.”



Participants earn points by conducting physical and other healthy activities. To help HFH athletes earn points, Walkewicz created the PT Combo. The combo consists of 100 pushups, 100 crunches, 100 air squats, and 100 jumping jacks. Each PT Combo series earns the HFH athlete four points. In addition, other ways of earning points are eating healthy meals, drinking water and getting enough rest.



An HFH participant, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Adams is currently in second place in the challenge. Adams logged in 34 PT Combos within the first three weeks of HFH, which equates to 3,400 pushups.



“This experience reminded me that fitness starts with your mindset,” said Adams. “With the proper motivation and innovative thinking, you will find fun and effective ways to stay in shape.”



Another competitor, Kary Lynn-Storms, is the challenge’s current “Most Hydrated” participant. She has recorded consuming over 20 gallons of water and is fourth place in the challenge. Rounding out the top 10 of the challenge so far is U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Coad, who uses the HFH to keep himself accountable for maintaining his physical fitness. Coad goes on to say, “The major change was that I drank more water than I usually do, ate healthier and worked out longer.”



The current HFH standings leader, U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Meadows, who has an 11-point lead over Adams, was asked about what motivated her to take up the challenge.



“I was already doing healthier eating and working out, but this made it easy to track and brought out my competitiveness,” shared Meadows. “It was great to get virtually challenged by others in health and fitness."



It is not just those at the top of the challenge leaderboard that are benefiting from the HFH challenge. Valesca Gaylord shared, “Thank you for the HFH challenge! It’s helping me get back on track with my workouts!”



The HFH’s positive aspects have reach beyond USSTRATCOM personnel as shared by Travis Tucker, "This is great! We just built a micro-habits chart for our family which includes every area of the Healthy from Home Challenge."



USSTRATCOM’s Chief of Staff U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor receives weekly updates on the progress of the HFH. In Walkewicz’s latest update to Taylor, she reported the HFH Challenge had shown that USSTRATCOM personnel made 7,244 healthy decisions in its first three weeks. The HFH program began on April 13 and was scheduled to the end at the end of the month, but with increased involvement each week, it has been extended to May 15.



“The Healthy from Home Challenge is one of many positive choices available as we all develop new habits,” said Taylor. “I am proud of how over 200 of our teammates decided to be challenged and be better.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 05.07.2020 20:45 Story ID: 369490 Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying “Healthy from Home” during COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.