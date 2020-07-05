2 AVS Still Gets it Done!

Photo By Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble and Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble and Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins, 2nd Audiovisual Squadron visual production specialists, wear protective masks while filming on the flightline at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 28, 2020. Department of Defense guidance specifies the wearing of cloth face coverings when a maintained social distance of six feet cannot be achieved in public areas or work centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- In the midst of COVID-19, the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron is telling the stories of U.S. Air Force units and Airmen finding innovative ways to support Air Force missions, people and readiness while keeping safe.



The squadron, one of the largest Air Staff production centers and based here, is working to capture that innovation through video productions and livestreams showcasing the Air Force’s ability to adapt in order to support its missions and people—all while the unit practices social distancing, teleworks when possible, increases sanitation, and dons personal protective gear.



The squadron showcased the Air Force’s efforts when they travelled over 1,000 miles to livestream the United States Air Force Academy graduation April 18, 2020. Increased safety measures did not allow for the usual stadium-filled audience, which meant that the squadron’s livestream was the only way for friends and family to see their graduates become Air Force officers.



“Being a part of this year’s live broadcast was being a part of Air Force history,” said Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt, 2nd AVS video production specialist. “Our team showed the Air Force’s ability to reduce risks, maintain traditions, and move forward.”



The graduation livestream not only kept all involved safe, but it provided a means for viewers around the country to watch a historic event. “In years past, we would call it a success if 100,000 people viewed the graduation through social media and other channels, this year the reach was over 61 million,” said Tom Cowan, 2nd AVS deputy.



While the graduation was the most recent show of innovation and support for Airmen and their families during COVID-19, there are other ways, 2nd AVS is continuing to showcase the U.S. Air Force’s resilience and adaptability.



“The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron continues to meet the needs of our senior leaders by providing livestream capabilities and visual documentation of the Air Force’s response to COVID-19,” said Lt. Col. Melissa Milner, 2nd AVS commander. “The livestream capability is important, as a way for senior leaders to connect with people in their command. It enables us all to stay connected, to support each other, and to keep lines of communication open.”



For Milner, the importance of keeping Airmen connected to their leaders, and displaying the efforts of the Air Force to the American public is critical.



“On a human level, we need that to help maintain our resiliency,” Milner said. “From a command perspective, it’s imperative to keep the mission moving. It’s also important to communicate with the American public and the world. Whether it’s showcasing our readiness or sharing what we’re doing to protect our Airmen and our local communities, knowing that the Air Force stands ready to defend and support provides comfort to the American people and confidence in our armed services.”



In addition to livestreams, the 2nd AVS along with Air Force public affairs offices around the world are documenting the way Air Force units are adapting their methods and tactics to maintain readiness and resiliency while in the midst of a world-wide pandemic. Each office is working to capture units ranging from fighter squadrons to medical teams and force support units, all who are continuously displaying the Air Force’s ability to remain ready even during a crisis.



Across the Air Force, the unit has found stories of ingenuity like printing 3D masks and maintaining cyber security; stories of job conversions like parachute riggers to mask makers; and creative stories like pharmacy and dining facility curbside pick-up service. There are also dozens of stories of compassion told through volunteerism; operational stories like the delivery of medical supplies, protective equipment and Air Force personnel to critical hotspots; and readiness stories like keeping our fighters, cargo aircraft and bombers flying.



Currently, the squadron is pulling all of these stories together to tell how the U.S. Air Force is learning to coexist with COVID.



“The short documentary of the Air Force response to COVID-19 aims to highlight three critical areas of the COVID response, how we protected our people, how we continued with our missions and what have learned for the future,” said Tech. Sgt. Natasha Stannard, 2nd AVS operations and training section chief. “It is the story of our Airmen.”