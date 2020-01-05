First Four Hosts Morale Cookout for Dorm Residents

The Goodfellow First Four organization hosted a cookout Friday, May 1 to give dorm residents the opportunity for some social interaction during the imposed COVID-19 restriction here.

The organization, which is composed of service members in the grades of E-1 through E-4, funded and hosted the event which was paid for by money raised with money raised through fundraising efforts throughout the year.

“One of my Coworkers said that he wished we could have a ‘party’, and I said that’s what the First Four is for, so as long as we have the money we are good to go,” said Senior Airman Angel Tucker, First Four President. “I got the first sergeants' approval, and here we are.”

The base first sergeants cooked burgers and hot dogs for the cookout part, and the First Four council provided activities without breaking social distancing rules, such as bean bag toss, horse shoes, and throwing the football.

The first sergeants’ support was crucial to the success of the cookout, and they expressed their gratitude for the initiative the Airmen took during these hard times.

According to members of the First Sergeant Council, it is great to see junior enlisted members going out of their way to make sure their peers are staying socially healthy and connected.

For Tucker, as president, she said she was seeing too many new faces she didn’t recognize and felt it was her responsibility to show them they have support from their peers.

“I think it’s very important, so I thought it was a good idea to bring all the squadrons together,” she said. “So we can break bread, meet each other, and just find out where we all come from.”

The First Four plans to host most events of this nature as the lockdown continues and junior members are lacking the day to day social interaction.

