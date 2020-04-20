Local Community donates to Team Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base volunteers teamed up with members of the local community to provide care packages to inbound members who are subject to the 14-day isolation period.

Several community members put together support packages of snacks, and base volunteers distributed them to members in isolation showing community support for the base. So far the program has delivered 526 care packages and they plan to continue through the end of the pandemic.

“It was a joint idea between the base and local civic leaders,” said Tech. Sgt. Britteny Griffith, 17th Training Wing command chief executive assistant and coordinator of the initiative. “The community realized there was a need, especially for the young people who this is their first experience at Goodfellow.”

Even though community members aren’t allowed access to the base at this time, they recognized the hardship of members in isolation and decided to do their part to support and welcome the new service members to San Angelo.

Local civic leader, Dr. Carol Ann Bonds, is spearheading the ongoing initiative, and reached out personally to make sure the inbound members were taken care of. She plans to expand beyond just snacks as well.

“Dr. Bonds has been excited about two things for the members in isolation, expanding their wi-fi and putting together care packages with snacks, crossword puzzles and leadership quotes and lessons,” said Chief Master Sgt. Lavor Kirkpatrick, 17th TRW command chief. “She bought and produced the packages herself and enlisted the help of other civic leaders.”

Chief Kirkpatrick also emphasized the importance of staying connected and supportive during this difficult time.

“Physical distance and social distance aren’t the same thing,” he said. “We want to stay connected as a community because that’s who we are.”

