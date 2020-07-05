Navy Security Forces Provide Safe, Secure Environment onboard NAS Pensacola

The Navy Security Forces (NSF) protect assets, service members and their families, civilian employees and visitors onboard NAS Pensacola and other local naval facilities.



The diverse team of law enforcement personnel here have a challenging mission that can change rapidly in response to policy changes, local force protection conditions and events on the installation.



“The unique nature of our mission at NAS Pensacola is to maintain an acceptable level of security while balancing the public access [for visitors] aboard the installation,” said NSF Deputy Security Director Ken Tillman. “NAS Pensacola is very much a part of the Pensacola community, and as someone who grew up here, I believe to an extent Pensacola residents claim a type of ownership and take great pride in the installation.”



Tillman said the NSF is responsible for NAS Pensacola, Corry Station, Saufley Field and Blue Angel Naval Recreation Area, and maintains agreements with Naval Hospital Pensacola and the Veterans Administration for police services in exigent circumstances.



“Our overall authorized end strength is approximately 160 personnel,” Tillman said. “Approximately half of those are active duty Navy, and the other half are civilian.”



Tillman said while the majority of the NSF personnel work in operations, many work in support roles such as in administration, training, investigations, armory and range operations, antiterrorism, supply, counter-unmanned aerial vehicle operations and physical security.



“The security department utilizes and maintains a vast array of equipment to perform the mission to include marked and unmarked vehicles, firearms, bullet resistant vests, radios, duty gear, night vision, and a fully operational firearms range which supports many local tenant commands and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.



The NSF continually trains to prepare for any threats to base assets and personnel.



“Our training mission remains a top priority and we have not slowed our tempo,” Tillman said.



In addition to our sustainment training such as domestic violence response, arrest and apprehension, crime scenes, search and seizure, rules of evidence, and more, we continue to have a robust exercise program including drills to prepare for potential protests, gate runners, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, and active shooter incidents, Tillman said.



COVID-19 has presented new challenges for the department, but the NSF is working to ensure daily operations continue to run efficiently during the pandemic.



“While our mission is unchanged, how we accomplish the mission has changed,” Tillman explained. “Like many of our law enforcement partners, our mission requires frequent, close contact with personnel. Many of our normal operations such as touching ID cards at the gate, or filling the waiting room at the visitor’s center have had to be adjusted. Additionally, the use of facial coverings, other personal protective equipment, and social distancing during shift briefings and training has become the new normal.”



Tillman said the NSF has conducted internal training related to personal protective equipment and proper sanitizing of vehicles, equipment and workspaces.



The NSF has been working to ensure personnel onboard NAS Pensacola are practicing smart health precautions in the wake of COVID-19. Tillman said personnel should follow guidance passed via the chain of command and medical professionals, and work on practicing social distancing in common areas.



“We have noted an increase in personnel gathering after hours in common areas of their lodging facilities and recreation areas and it has been challenging for our personnel to regulate,” Tillman said. “This practice should be halted until we get on the other side of this pandemic.”



The NSF has received several accolades in the past year, demonstrating the department’s outstanding proficiency and preparedness.



“Our most recent accomplishments are receiving the highest score on a regional inspection to ever be awarded by the Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) team in September 2019 and our K-9 kennel receiving the Kennel of the Year Award,” Tillman said.



Tillman said he is continually humbled to work with such a great group of personnel.



“They make me proud to be a part of this organization,” he said. “Whether in their performance in higher headquarters inspections and assessments, or their response to real-world events, their loyalty to their duties continually impresses me.”



Tillman said the NSF personnel work around the clock to meet a common goal.



“Whether personnel are visiting the installation or assigned here, it is our goal to provide a safe and secure environment to live, work or train,” he added.

