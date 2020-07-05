Pushing ahead

Courtesy Photo | Newly arrived trainees to 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment meet their drill...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Newly arrived trainees to 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment meet their drill sergeants and receive instruction for wearing cloth face coverings throughout their future training. Each trainee has been in quarantine for two weeks before arriving to their training units to complete Basic Combat Training. As part of the newly implemented 2 + 8 training measures, trainees will be closely monitored for an additional two weeks to ensure they aren’t exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Wake-up routines for trainees now include personal hygiene, cleaning and sanitization of their living spaces and daily temperature checks. (Photo by Saskia Gabriel) see less | View Image Page

By Saskia Gabriel

