    Pushing ahead

    200426-A-A4507-094

    Courtesy Photo | Newly arrived trainees to 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment meet their drill...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    By Saskia Gabriel
    Newly arrived trainees to 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment meet their drill sergeants and receive instruction for wearing cloth face coverings throughout their future training.

    Each trainee has been in quarantine for two weeks before arriving to their training units to complete Basic Combat Training. As part of the newly implemented 2 + 8 training measures, trainees will be closely monitored for an additional two weeks to ensure they aren’t exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

    Wake-up routines for trainees now include personal hygiene, cleaning and sanitization of their living spaces and daily temperature checks.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020 14:42
    Story ID: 369450
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    2-60th
    BCT
    #Army
    #VictoryStartsHere
    Covid-19
    2+8 Training
    ATCFort Jackson

