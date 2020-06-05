North Carolina Guardsmen "Candle" Thousands of Eggs for families impacted by COVID-19

Photo By Maj. Ellis Parks | North Carolina Army National Guardsmen Maj. Andrew Bret Burquest, executive officer...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Ellis Parks | North Carolina Army National Guardsmen Maj. Andrew Bret Burquest, executive officer for 105th Engineer Combat Battalion and currently the OIC for Task Force Sustainment talks to Eric Aft, CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Winston- Salem, North Carolina, May 5, 2020. More than 940 NCNG Soldiers and Airmen have been activated in response to COVID-19 relief efforts to help support NC Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and their local communities. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ellis Parks) see less | View Image Page

WINSTON- SALEM, NC- Soldiers assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 883rd Sapper Company, the 258th Engineer Utility Detachment, the 878th Engineer Company, the 823rd Engineer Company, the Forward Support Company 505th Engineer Battalion and the 1452nd Combat HET Transportation Company, worked with volunteers and employees of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC to candle and inspect thousands of eggs in Winston- Salem, NC, May 6, 2020.



The NCNG is stepping in to assist Food Banks across North Carolina in some very unique ways. Today, they answered the call to help unload, inspect, grade, and candle thousands of eggs.



The Northwest food bank receives and distributes products for various food banks and shelters throughout North Carolina. Eggs are a big part of that donation and once inspected and approved by the Guardsmen, they are given out to families considered food insecure.



“Eggs are one of the most prized donations we get because they are healthy and everyone knows how to fix them,” said Eric Aft, CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. “100 percent of our donations go out to needed families.”



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of food-insecure residence throughout North Carolina and one of the hardest impacted groups are families considered underserved. For many of these families, food banks are now part of their daily life support.



“We received over ten thousand dozen of eggs,” said Aft. “That is going to help an amazing number of families. These types of donations are critical for the families that we serve.”



“The pandemic has increased the need for assistance and the NCNG has a broad set of skills and abilities we bring to the table,” said Maj. Andrew Burquest, the executive officer for the 105th Engineer Combat Battalion. “My team sees families in need on a daily basis and they’re able to help provide meals to them; it emphasized the importance of our mission here.”



The Second Harvest Food Bank and the NCNG will continue to work together until the Guardsmen’s orders are complete.



“Overall, the National Guard has been amazing across the board,” said Aft. “The work of the National Guard is something that has been inspirational to our team and invaluable to our work so we can help more and more people during these difficult times.