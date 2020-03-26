A "brew-ti-ful" experience

Whether you drink espresso, americano, cappuccino, or frappuccino, getting a cup of coffee is one of the most common morning routines. On March 26, the Minot Air Force Base community, as part of the Minot Strong campaign, came together to give back to Airmen and their families by providing fresh coffee beans to those in need.



“We came together to host the “Higher Grounds Coffee Rounds,” said Maj. Jeffrey Lichlyter, 5th Bomb Wing chaplain. “One of the things we wanted to do as a chapel is let people know we’re still there even though we’re maintaining social distancing, we still want to reach out and minister to [the Airmen] in the best way we can and coffee is something we can do.”



Even with rapid changes to our daily lives, Team Minot personnel were able to organize the event in less than a week.



“We came up with the idea on Monday, got some flyers together, we posted the event on our Facebook page as well as the base page, then people started to call in and sign up to get coffee,” said Lichlyter. “We reached around 75 people, which a lot since we just put it out a couple days ago”



The event would not have been successful without the help of the Airmen who work hard to put this all together.



“I helped with the administrative work, more on the backside of this event,” said Airman 1st Class Danielle Love, 5th Bomb Wing religious affairs Airman. “I helped come out with the list and with social media.”



As the Airmen are taking precautions due to the COVID-19 virus, many are teleworking or working alternate schedules causing them to stay at home.



“I believe this event will help build the Airmen’s morale,” said Lichlyter. “Food and drink is something that brings us all together, with today's technology we can be six feet apart or 600 miles apart and still be connected through fellowship.”

