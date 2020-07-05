Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Building demolition for new construction at Fort McCoy

    Building demolition for new construction at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on demolishing several old buildings on the cantonment area May 7,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on demolishing several old buildings on the cantonment area May 7, 2020, to make room for the construction of a new barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The demolition is the early part of preparation work for a large number of projects in the 1600 block that is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan.

    Coordination for the project is completed by the Directorate of Public Works at Fort McCoy.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020 10:53
    Story ID: 369417
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Building demolition for new construction at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT