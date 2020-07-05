Photo Essay: Building demolition for new construction at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on demolishing several old buildings on the cantonment area May 7,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on demolishing several old buildings on the cantonment area May 7, 2020, to make room for the construction of a new barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis. The demolition is the early part of preparation work for a large number of projects in the 1600 block that is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan. Coordination for the project is completed by the Directorate of Public Works at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors work on demolishing several old buildings on the cantonment area May 7, 2020, to make room for the construction of a new barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The demolition is the early part of preparation work for a large number of projects in the 1600 block that is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan.



Coordination for the project is completed by the Directorate of Public Works at Fort McCoy.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."