JTF 115: Soldier making safety second nature during COVID-19

Photo By Master Sgt. Forest Decker | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael DeCosta, a California National Guard Joint Force Headquarters safety officer, performs a temperature scan on a Soldier, May 4, 2020, in Roseville, California. DeCosta is assigned to Joint Task Force 115 for the COVID-19 response in California and oversees work center safety for fellow guardsmen assigned throughout the state doing humanitarian support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Forest Decker)

Having a culture of safety is the standard throughout the Department of Defense, but during the COVID-19 pandemic it takes on added importance and urgency. One Soldier’s job is to ensure the safety of hundreds of fellow Soldiers and Airmen performing the humanitarian response mission throughout California as part of Joint Task Force 115.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael DeCosta, a California National Guard Joint Force Headquarters safety officer, is overseeing the safety of Cal Guardsmen working in food banks, shelters, medical warehouses and on medical teams. This vital job involves coordinating with each site and visiting to ensure safety standards are being implemented and met.



“My role in safety is to protect the force. We have service members that are deployed and they are our biggest resource,” said DeCosta. “If we lose a Soldier, not only does it take that Soldier out of the fight, it also hurts morale too. Anytime someone sees their buddy leave because they are injured or sick it really damages the morale of a unit.”



The foundation of the safety program is based on traditional workplace safety considerations and standards mandated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



“I go out to the sites and make sure the battalions are doing their job and make sure they are inspecting their areas,” said DeCosta. “I look at life and safety code standards, fire extinguishers, egress routes out of buildings in case there is a fire, and I make sure they are in a safe building and that they are driving vehicles that are safe and licensed.”



Prevention and mitigation of accidents are key areas of focus for DeCosta during these unprecedented events.



The COVID-19 response operations have added additional safety considerations for DeCosta and he is making sure personnel have what they need to do the mission.



“I advise the commander on personal protective equipment (PPE) to use for each site. I went out and looked at the mission to ensure they have and what PPE would be appropriate to utilize. For instance a mask versus a respirator, there is a big difference,” said DeCosta. “It is our job as safety to look up specifics and make the proper recommendation, give that commander good educated facts about the best route to go.”



He is enthusiastic about being able to contribute to the task force and the efforts within the state at large.



“I have a lot of years as a safety officer, and I think being brought in to help with the task force is a big honor, it’s really great to be available and to be utilized in a function like this.”