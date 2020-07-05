US Army Europe Band, Chorus ‘Hold On’ With Music By: Pfc. Froylan Grimaldo

U.S. ARMY GARRISON WIESBADEN, Germany -- With the continued spread of COVID-19,

missions across the U.S. Army have been cancelled including concerts by the U.S. Army Europe

Band and Chorus.

However, they haven’t given up on trying to provide moral support for the Soldiers.

“COVID 19 has impacted our missions pretty greatly,” Sgt. Joel Mauricio, a drummer with the

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, said. “We’re the only U.S. Army Band in Europe, so given

the current travel restrictions we are not able to do our job as we normally would, but we are able

to do other things such as record music and still accomplish the mission, and still reach an

audience while sending out a positive message.”

The rock band for the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus has decided that the way they can

continue to provide music to the general public is by making music videos.

“With this video we are trying to send out a message to everybody that’s stuck at home not being

able to work, not being [able] to go out and enjoy life the way you really want to considering the

conditions right now,” Mauricio said. “The message is hang in there, we’re here with you too,

and we’re all going to make it just fine.”

The song they chose to cover was Alabama Shakes “Hold On” with a few lyrical changes to

provide a more inspiring message.

“I think it really captures the good emotion of what we're doing right now,” Sgt Thomas

Borgerding, a singer and guitarist with the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, said. “We know

that things in the world are tough but we also know that we've gotta just keep moving on. You

gotta get back up, you gotta hold on, those are the words in the song.”

Despite the change of pace, the members of the band are looking forward to playing in front of a

live audience as soon as possible.

Mauricio said he is looking forward to being able to play in front of people when things open

back up as he prefers to connect one-on-one with the audience as opposed through digital means.

