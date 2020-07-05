Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Army Europe Band, Chorus ‘Hold On’ With Music By: Pfc. Froylan Grimaldo

    Singing The Song

    Photo By Pfc. Froylan Grimaldo | Sgt. Thomas Borgerding, U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, plays rhythm guitar...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    05.07.2020

    Story by Pfc. Froylan Grimaldo 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON WIESBADEN, Germany -- With the continued spread of COVID-19,
    missions across the U.S. Army have been cancelled including concerts by the U.S. Army Europe
    Band and Chorus.
    However, they haven’t given up on trying to provide moral support for the Soldiers.
    “COVID 19 has impacted our missions pretty greatly,” Sgt. Joel Mauricio, a drummer with the
    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, said. “We’re the only U.S. Army Band in Europe, so given
    the current travel restrictions we are not able to do our job as we normally would, but we are able
    to do other things such as record music and still accomplish the mission, and still reach an
    audience while sending out a positive message.”
    The rock band for the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus has decided that the way they can
    continue to provide music to the general public is by making music videos.
    “With this video we are trying to send out a message to everybody that’s stuck at home not being
    able to work, not being [able] to go out and enjoy life the way you really want to considering the
    conditions right now,” Mauricio said. “The message is hang in there, we’re here with you too,
    and we’re all going to make it just fine.”
    The song they chose to cover was Alabama Shakes “Hold On” with a few lyrical changes to
    provide a more inspiring message.
    “I think it really captures the good emotion of what we're doing right now,” Sgt Thomas
    Borgerding, a singer and guitarist with the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus, said. “We know
    that things in the world are tough but we also know that we've gotta just keep moving on. You
    gotta get back up, you gotta hold on, those are the words in the song.”
    Despite the change of pace, the members of the band are looking forward to playing in front of a
    live audience as soon as possible.
    Mauricio said he is looking forward to being able to play in front of people when things open
    back up as he prefers to connect one-on-one with the audience as opposed through digital means.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020 07:57
    Story ID: 369399
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Europe Band, Chorus ‘Hold On’ With Music By: Pfc. Froylan Grimaldo, by PFC Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Musician
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    Musical Instrument
    StrongEurope
    IMCOM - Europe
    Music Appreciation
    Covid -19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT